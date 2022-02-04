✕ Close ‘I wouldn't have said it’: Sunak welcomes PM apology for Savile smear at Starmer

Four key members of Boris Johnson’s team resigned on Thursday, causing a major blow for the prime minister’s leadership.

Boris Johnson’s director of policy Munira Mirza was the first one to quit her position as she questioned the PM’s attempted smear of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Other resignations that trickled in at a crucial time for Mr Johnson’s administration include Jack Doyle, who was working as No 10’s director of communications. He, however, abstained from calling his resignation a move linked to the ongoing imbroglio or to Ms Mirza’s decision.

Chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and private secretary Martin Reynolds also joined the chaotic exits as experts dubbed these moves to be “rats leaving the sinking ship”.

A No 10 spokesperson confirmed the resignations and said: “They will continue in their roles while successors are appointed, and recruitment for both posts is underway.”

The political crisis has been likened to something worse than a horror flick by a “senior backbencher”, according to reports.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been tipped as Mr Johnson’s most likely successor if he is forced from the office.