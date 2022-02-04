Boris Johnson news – live: ‘Total nightmare’ unfolds at 10 Downing Street as four PM aides quit
Fresh flurry of resignations at Downing Street include Munira Mirza, Jack Doyle, Dan Rosenfield and Martin Reynolds
Four key members of Boris Johnson’s team resigned on Thursday, causing a major blow for the prime minister’s leadership.
Boris Johnson’s director of policy Munira Mirza was the first one to quit her position as she questioned the PM’s attempted smear of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Other resignations that trickled in at a crucial time for Mr Johnson’s administration include Jack Doyle, who was working as No 10’s director of communications. He, however, abstained from calling his resignation a move linked to the ongoing imbroglio or to Ms Mirza’s decision.
Chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and private secretary Martin Reynolds also joined the chaotic exits as experts dubbed these moves to be “rats leaving the sinking ship”.
A No 10 spokesperson confirmed the resignations and said: “They will continue in their roles while successors are appointed, and recruitment for both posts is underway.”
The political crisis has been likened to something worse than a horror flick by a “senior backbencher”, according to reports.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been tipped as Mr Johnson’s most likely successor if he is forced from the office.
Stormont Executive folds after FM’s resignation takes effect
The Northern Ireland Executive has formally been shorn of governing powers after DUP First Minister Paul Givan quit the administration.
Mr Givan’s resignation, which came into effect at midnight, automatically removed Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position.
Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.
The move by the Lagan Valley MLA Mr Givan is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.
Justifying his departure, Mr Givan said the protocol, which has created trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, had undermined a cornerstone of powersharing in the region – governance with the consent of both nationalists and unionists.
His announcement on Thursday came 24 hours after DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots acted unilaterally to order a halt to agri-food checks at Northern Ireland ports required under the post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Civil servants have yet to implement the instruction, pending legal clarity on their obligations, and checks are continuing.
Mr Givan’s resignation removed Ms O’Neill from her job because, under Stormont’s powersharing rules, one cannot hold office without the other.
Has Boris Johnson’s blunder killed the dead cat diversion tactic?
In today’s Editor’s letter, political editor Andrew Woodcock highlights how Boris Johnson’s current troubles could possibly spell the end of the “dead cat” diversion, the principal political insight of Sir Lynton Crosby, the Australian polling guru who masterminded the prime minister’s London mayoral campaigns.
Everyone knows the philosophical puzzle of Schrödinger’s cat – if said moggy is sealed inside a soundproof box, how can we truly say whether it is alive or dead?
This week’s debacle over Jimmy Savile has created a new conundrum, which we could call “Johnson’s Dead Cat”. If a politician tries to distract attention from his shortcomings by using a tactic that highlights those shortcomings, can he truly be said to know what he’s doing?
The “dead cat” diversion is the principal political insight of Sir Lynton Crosby, the Australian polling guru who masterminded Mr Johnson’s London mayoral campaigns and has reportedly been summoned back into No 10 to get him out of his current Partygate scrape.
Hundreds of new jobcentres and youth hubs open – says DWP
Hundreds of new jobcentres and “youth hubs” have been opened or extended across Britain over recent months under moves to help people into work, the Government said.
Ministers said they will monitor demand in different areas of the country as economic recovery continues, with more centres set to open.
The Government said the 150 new and extended jobcentres and 150 youth hubs would help its pledge to get 500,000 people into work by the end of June.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “We know how much people benefit from getting into work, both financially and for their wellbeing.
“From getting any job first, they can get a better job next and then progress to a career.
“Jobcentres and youth hubs are crucial to get people into work and will help level up opportunity across the country, as through our Way to Work campaign we invite employers wherever they are to work with us and help find 500,000 people a job by the end of June.”
Boris Johnson, Priti Patel’s claims on crimes slammed: ‘Misleading’
Boris Johnson and Priti Patel have been panned by a statistics watchdog for their “misleading” claims that crime has fallen under their administration.
Mr Johnson has been asked “to apologise for his latest lie and set the record straight” by returning to the House of Commons. This comes shortly after the UK Statistics Authority’s “damning verdict”.
Earlier this week, the prime minister had claimed that his government had “been cutting crime by 14 per cent” while responding to Sue Gray’s report on No 10 parties. This was contradictory to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which said the crime rate had in fact spiked by 14 per cent.
The Home Office’s statement had incorrectly stated that “crimes continue to fall under this government” and cited Ms Patel as saying that the administration’s approach was working.
Why Martin Reynolds has quit No 10
Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds is exiting No 10 in a flurry of mounting resignations amid public anger over lockdown parties and a growing revolt by Tory MPs.
Mr Reynolds has been identified as the top Downing Street aide behind the contentious “bring your own booze” email.
He has been named by ITV News as the key official who invited staff to a party of “socially distanced drinks” on May 2020. The event remains under the investigation of the Metropolitan police.
‘Not just nightmare on Downing Street, but total meltdown’ – BBC
Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC’s outgoing political editor, has quoted in her analysis that a “senior backbencher” has likened the carnage in government to something worse than a horror flick.
It has been a jam-packed day of politics – featuring the cost of living crisis, Partygate, a smear against Labour’s leader, and aides quitting left, right and centre.
Ms Kuenssberg wrote that Boris Johnson’s backers believe number No 10 can be “new and improved”.
But – she adds: “Others fear a bungled attempt to force Boris Johnson out would trap the party in a terrible limbo.
“Others believe that when it comes to campaigning it would be insane to lose Boris Johnson’s clout.
“But every mistake or misjudgement provides more evidence to those who want him gone.
“And for the prime minister’s backers, it becomes harder for them to argue that he ought to stay.”
A recap of a very eventful Thursday
- Mairead McGuinness, EU Commissioner for financial stability, condemned a halt to Brexit port checks in Northern Ireland as an absolute breach of international law.
- David Davis, former Brexit secretary, said Mr Johnson has lost the trust of “large parts of the population” because of his “tasteless” smear saying that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions.
- A dozen Tory MPs said they have submitted letters of no confidence or have publicly called on Mr Johnson to go over Partygate.
- Ofgem hiked the price cap on bills to £1,971 – 54 per cent.
- The count has started to find Sir David Amess’ successor in the Southend West by-election count after he was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery last year.
- Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg backs Mr Johnson after his false allegations against Sir Keir, saying they are “perfectly fair and reasonable points of political debate”.
- Households face biggest blow to incomes in more than 30 years, Bank of England warns as inflation heads towards 7.25 per cent in April.
- Mr Johnson admitted that Sir Keir had “nothing to do” with the Savile case – but failed to apologise.
- The PM’s policy chief Munira Mirza quit because of his attempted smear against Sir Keir.
- No 10’s director of communications Jack Doyle is second of the PM’s aides to announce his resignation.
- Mr Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and principal private secretary Martin Reynolds are third and fourth aides to quit.
VONC ought to be held soon over ‘toxic’ PM’s leadership – Rifkind
Boris Johnson has become “toxic” even to his allies, former Conservative foreign secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkind told Newsnight.
In a blistering condemnation, he said that the resignation of No 10 head of policy Munira Mirza shows that even the prime minister’s supporters are starting to turn against him.
Sir Malcolm said: “With the best will in the world one has to say that this isn’t so much the end of the beginning but the beginning of the end.”
He urged the Conservative Party to have a vote of no confidence as soon as possible, adding that “there’s no point dragging it out”.
Southend West by-election count begins
The turnout for the Southend West by-election was 24.03 per cent from an electorate of 66,354.
Verification has been completed and the count has begun.
Tomorrow’s Indy splashes on aides quitting in No 10 ‘clear out’
