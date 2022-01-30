✕ Close Met Police denies delaying publication of Sue Gray report

MI5 and counter-terror police are likely taking “a very urgent look” into Boris Johnson as a “security risk”, a former home secretary has suggested, following the leaks of TV footage and emails about parties in Downing Street.

The emergence of the evidence indicates the prime minister’s staff do not have “the first idea about the potential of cyber-attack”, David Blunkett warned, amid a fresh allegation that Mr Johnson left top-secret documents lying around when visitors came to his Downing Street flat.

Meanwhile, as world leaders strive to defuse the crisis unfolding on the Russia-Ukraine border, former head of the British army General Richard Dannatt cast doubts on the prime minister’s ability to influence events, saying: “He will travel to Moscow, or wherever he’s going in eastern Europe this week, but everyone will know that he’s a man with a time bomb sitting under him.”

There remains uncertainty over when civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal will be delivered to Mr Johnson, after the Metropolitan Police insisted that it be censored to avoid prejudicing the force’s own probe – a claim contested by lawyers.