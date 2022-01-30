Boris Johnson news - live: PM poses security risk, ex-minister says as he’s ‘weakened by Partygate time bomb’
David Blunkett says he ‘would be very surprised’ if intelligence officials not probing No 10 breaches
MI5 and counter-terror police are likely taking “a very urgent look” into Boris Johnson as a “security risk”, a former home secretary has suggested, following the leaks of TV footage and emails about parties in Downing Street.
The emergence of the evidence indicates the prime minister’s staff do not have “the first idea about the potential of cyber-attack”, David Blunkett warned, amid a fresh allegation that Mr Johnson left top-secret documents lying around when visitors came to his Downing Street flat.
Meanwhile, as world leaders strive to defuse the crisis unfolding on the Russia-Ukraine border, former head of the British army General Richard Dannatt cast doubts on the prime minister’s ability to influence events, saying: “He will travel to Moscow, or wherever he’s going in eastern Europe this week, but everyone will know that he’s a man with a time bomb sitting under him.”
There remains uncertainty over when civil servant Sue Gray’s report into the Partygate scandal will be delivered to Mr Johnson, after the Metropolitan Police insisted that it be censored to avoid prejudicing the force’s own probe – a claim contested by lawyers.
Covid has given government ‘an excuse to smuggle in’ tax hike, expert suggests
Asked about how important the National Insurance rise is in recouping some of the money spent during the pandemic, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Paul Johnson, told Times Radio: “It is essentially entirely about long-term ever-growing costs of the National Health Service.
“So, even if we hadn't had a pandemic and even if the government wasn't doing anything about social care, they would still have needed a rise of something like this because spending on the NHS is just rising inexorably year on year on year.
“In a way, my view is that the pandemic has given them an excuse to smuggle in the rather big tax rise that they would have had to do in any case.”
MI5 must investigate ‘security risk’ Boris Johnson after Partygate leaks, David Blunkett says
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Former home secretary David Blunkett has said MI5 should investigate Boris Johnson as “a security risk” following the leaks of TV footage and emails about the No 10 parties.
The emergence of the evidence suggests the prime minister’s staff do not have “the first idea about the potential of cyber-attack”, the former Labour minister warned.
“The counterterrorism division of the Met, together with MI5. should take a very urgent look. I would be very surprised if they’re not,” Lord Blunkett said.
The call comes amid an allegation that Mr Johnson left top-secret documents lying around when visitors came to his Downing Street flat – prompting his aides to ban him from taking the files upstairs.
Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s private secretary, insisted he approve secret intelligence requests in his No 10 office, after complaints about security in the home he shares with his wife Carrie, The Sunday Times reported.
MI5 ‘must investigate’ PM as ‘security risk’ after Partygate leaks
Call comes after allegation that prime minister left top-secret documents lying around when visitors came to his flat
National Insurance hike a matter of ‘credibility’, IFS director suggests
Delaying or scrapping the National Insurance rise could throw up an issue of credibility with the public, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has suggested.
Asked how expensive delaying or scrapping the rise could be, Paul Johnson told Times Radio: “It is going to raise something in the order of £14bn, which is a lot of money. In principle it is going to be something that is important for the medium term, if you do it this year or next it doesn't really matter terribly much. You could delay it.
“I think the problem is that having announced it – and as soon as things get a bit rocky you delay it until next year which, remember, is a year nearer to a general election – I am not sure how many people will believe you if you say you will do it next year.
“I think it is as much to do with the credibility of the announcement as it is to do with the fact that you need that money now.”
DUP accused of ‘trying to spook unionist electorate’ with NI protocol threat
Stormont must not become paralysed by repeated DUP threats to collapse the institutions over the Northern Ireland protocol, Sinn Fein has warned.
DUP rhetoric about withdrawing from the Executive is less about its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol and more about trying to shore up electoral support ahead of the May election, Sinn Fein finance minister Conor Murphy told the BBC.
His comments come after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said last week he could not guarantee that first minister Paul Givan would still be in post this week, as the party issued a 21 February deadline for Westminster to resolve the dispute with the EU.
Mr Murphy said: “We can't, and the rest of the parties in the Executive cannot, and we haven't allowed ourselves to, be paralysed with the year-long now chaos and very public chaos going on within the DUP.
“Just to be clear, if they do pull out the first minister or do take some pre-emptive action, it is about the election, it is about trying to spook the unionist electorate in creating a crisis and spook them into voting and saving DUP seats come May 5 - that's what this is about, it's not about tackling the protocol.”
Boris Johnson too weakened by Partygate ‘time bomb’ to influence Ukraine crisis, ex-defence chief warns
General Richard Dannatt, a former chief of the general staff, has cast doubt on a “flawed” Boris Johnson’s ability to influence events, amid efforts to deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“He will travel to Moscow, or wherever he’s going in eastern Europe this week, but everyone will know that he’s a man with a time bomb sitting under him,” he told Times Radio.
Of Liz Truss’s visit to Moscow next week, the general said: “She represents the British government, headed by Boris Johnson – and his position is insecure.”
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the details here:
PM too weakened by Partygate ‘time bomb’ to act on Ukraine, ex-defence chief warns
‘He will travel to eastern Europe this week, but everyone will know that he’s a man with a time bomb sitting under him’
Boris Johnson too ‘focused on saving his own skin’ to fix energy crisis, Lib Dem leader claims
The government is “doing nothing” over the energy crisis because Boris Johnson “is focused on saving his own skin”, Sir Ed Davey has claimed.
The Lib Dem leader said: “The problem with the prime minister is because he has lied and broken the rules, and is completely focused on saving his own skin, he is not taking the action.
“We think there should be what we call a Robin Hood tax – a windfall tax – on the profit of the gas companies and that money should be used to reduce people’s bills,” he said, adding the tax may not be a one-off if the energy crisis continues “to protect the poorest”.
“We have an energy crisis, the government is doing nothing, there should be a cost of living summit in 10 Downing Street and they should look at the proposals that the Liberal Democrats have come forward,” he added.
Sir Ed again claimed the government are not putting forward packages to help people pay the bills “mainly because Boris Johnson is too busy saving his own skin”.
Two in five Tory members believe Partygate is ‘being overblown by the media’, poll finds
Some 43 per cent of Tory Party members believe the No 10 parties scandal is “being overblown by the media and is not important to most voters”, a poll by the ConservativeHome website has found.
However this was tempered by the 54 per cent of those surveyed who said the opposite.
Energy bills ‘would be £2.5bn less if Tories had invested in renewables'
Energy bills would be £2.5bn less if the Conservatives had invested more in renewable energy, the Liberal Democrat leader has said, echoing analysis by Carbon Brief suggesting that scrapping green policies over the past decade has cost the average household roughly £40 per year.
Asked about whether it is fair that the poorest families have to pay the green levies on their energy bills – a policy which he supported – Sir Ed Davey told the BBC: “It is not the green levies that is causing the problem, of course. It is the rising gas prices that are causing the problem.”
He went on to say he is “proud” of his record as former energy secretary for investing in renewables and insulation.
"The Conservatives failed after 2015 to continue my policies, Liberal Democrat policies, of investing in renewables and investing in insulation, and if they had, if they had done what we had done, energy bills would be £2.5 billion lower.
My colleague Zoe Tidman has more details on the analysis here:
Scrapping green policies has caused household bills to rise by £2.5bn, analysis finds
Households are paying £40 more a year because of this, research says
‘Deal to be done’ on Northern Ireland protocol, foreign secretary says
Liz Truss has said there is a “deal to be done” on the Northern Ireland Protocol, days after the DUP gave her a 21 February deadline to find a solution to the ongoing dispute over the Brexit trade deal.
The foreign secretary told Sky News: “I want to fix the protocol. I think there is a deal to be done.
“We've had positive discussions with the European Union. Everyone recognises there's a problem. My priority is protecting peace and stability in Northern Ireland, protecting the Belfast agreement.
“We are in intensive talks, so I saw Maros Sefcovic on Monday in Brussels. He's coming over this week on Thursday for further talks.”
Earlier this week, Ms Truss’s department was accused by the SDLP of “playing politics” with a Twitter video claiming the protocol was “doing the opposite” of what the government intended.
Levelling up ‘cannot be about one person in Cabinet making decisions’, mayor warns
Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin has questioned whether the £1.5bn announced today for a Levelling UP scheme – which was already set out in the autumn spending review – would be enough after “decades of underfunding”.
Speaking of Michael Gove’s looming Levelling Up White Paper, she told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “We don’t have the detail but it does seem to be a focus on affordable housing.
“As someone who grew up in social housing, I know what a secure tenancy can do to enable you to fulfil your potential – but it has to be about more than that. It has to be about skills, when 50 per cent of the working population don't have digital skills.
“It has to be about climate change. When businesses are washed away every two years by flooding, you can't level up that community and culture. You shouldn't have to leave your community to go to London to fulfil your dreams. And, finally, it has to be about transport and connectivity.”
Ms Brabin added: “It does feel like every single department has to work together. It cannot just be about one person in Cabinet making these decisions. We need everybody to pull together and, unfortunately, we haven't seen that from the Treasury as yet.”
