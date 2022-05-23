✕ Close Metropolitan Police conclude Partygate inquiry with 126 people fined

Boris Johnson was drinking at a Downing Street party held during a coronavirus lockdown, newly-released photos show.

The four pictures, obtained by ITV News, appear to show the PM raising a glass at a leaving party for his then director of communications Lee Cain on 13 November 2020.

A number of people can be seen standing together around a table of party food and booze, despite – at the time – the rest of the country being banned from socialising during the height of the pandemic.

Earlier, Dominic Cummings – Mr Johnson’s former senior adviser – had claimed that photos would emerge within the next 24 to 48 hours that would show the PM “obviously lied” to police and the House of Commons about Downing Street parties.

Mr Cummings predicted pictures would be released by warring factions within No 10, before the official partygate report by senior civil servant Sue Gray is finally published this week.

After the pictures were released, deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson “demeaned his office” and that “there’s no doubt now [that] he lied.”