Sue Gray report – live: Boris Johnson ‘suggested Partygate probe be kept secret’
Prime minister under pressure as new photo shows him drinking fizz at a Downing Street gathering during lockdown
Boris Johnson is facing claims that he suggested to Sue Gray she should drop plans to publish her long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal during a “secret meeting” last month.
The incendiary allegation comes just hours after the publication of leaked photographs showing the prime minister drinking wine with No 10 staff in the depths of England’s second Covid lockdown.
Following a furious row over the weekend, Downing Street admitted on Monday that a meeting between Mr Johnson and the senior civil servant Ms Gray was instigated by a No 10 official in early May to discuss the “timings and publication process” of the report.
But according to fresh reports in The Times, the prime minister suggested at the face-to-face meeting that Ms Gray did not need to publish her report — despite public commitments to do so – after the Met police probe.
Boris Johnson is facing claims that he suggested to Sue Gray she should drop plans to publish her long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal during a “secret meeting” last month.
Our politics correspondent Ashley Cowburn reports:
Grant Shapps says he is unaware ‘exactly what was discussed’ between PM and senior civil servant
‘Seriousness’ in government matters, says Tory MP
Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said "seriousness" in Government matters.
Asked about what his view is on whether the Prime Minister knowingly misled Parliament when he said there was no party on November 13 2020, Mr Tugendhat told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We're spending the morning talking about two incredibly serious things. One is Nazanin, one is Afghanistan.
"And the implications for both of those are the lack of seriousness in British policy, and that lack of seriousness has a direct effect.
"It has an effect because it means that our enemies decide to test us and our friends aren't sure about us.
"It means that countries like Ukraine are invaded because people like Vladimir Putin don't believe the guarantees that are given and it means that communities across the United Kingdom see higher food and energy prices.
"Seriousness in government matters. It costs us all. And I'm afraid this just doesn't look serious."
Grant Shapps does not deny reports PM suggested partygate probe need not be published
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps did not deny reports that Boris Johnson suggested to Sue Gray she did not need to publish her partygate investigation.
He told Sky News: "I wasn't in the room so I don't know that's the case.
"Exactly what was discussed, I don't know.
"Occasionally things get reported that are not entirely accurate, the civil service were there to make sure that all the correct processes were followed so I have no particular reason for concern about the two of them meeting."
Boris Johnson does not think he was attending party despite images, says Grant Shapps
Boris Johnson does not think he was attending a party in the image showing him raising a glass and surrounded by wine bottles at a leaving do, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.
The Cabinet minister told Sky News: “I don’t think the fact of the pictures, us seeing them for the first time, changes what the police and Sue Gray already know.
“I see his red box is there, which is his work box, it looks to me like he goes down on his way out of the office and thanks the staff and raises a glass, and doesn’t in his mind recognise it as a party. And indeed the police have looked into this and spent a lot of time and resources.”
Asked if he is comfortable with the photographs, he said: “I’m not, I couldn’t see my own dad for a long period of time because we were obeying the rules but I also accept the Prime Minister has long since apologised, has made fundamental reforms in No 10 and have no doubt if he had his time again he wouldn’t have dropped by to say thank you to a member of staff leaving.”
Metropolitan Police should explain why PM wasn’t fined for party, says Sadiq Khan
The Mayor of London said the Metropolitan Police should explain why Boris Johnson is not getting a fine for a party he was at where at least one other person is being fined.
Sadiq Khan said he has "assiduously stayed well away" from the investigation, but he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “But I think it's important, when it comes to trust and confidence, when it comes to policing by consent, when it comes to questions being asked about the integrity of an investigation that the police explain why they've reached the conclusions they have.
“Yesterday was the first time I saw the photograph of Boris Johnson raising a glass, clearly bottles of wine laying around, others with wine in their hand, on a day when he said in the Houses of Commons, and I speak as a former parliamentarian and I know the importance of not lying or misleading in the House of Commons, that there wasn't a party.
"So you know, of course, Sue Gray will publish her report this week and of course the Prime Minister will have to answer for himself, but I think the police should explain why they reached their conclusions and provide that clarity.”
Report condemns top official at Foreign Office over Kabul withdrawal
A report by the UK’s foreign affairs select committee has said that Sir Philip Barton — a senior civil servant in charge of the Foreign Office — should consider resigning from his post after presiding over a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that betrayed UK allies.
The report said while junior officials at the Foreign Office (FCDO) demonstrated “courage and integrity, chaotic and arbitrary decision-making marked the planning and execution of the evacuation,” it may have “cost many people the chance to leave Afghanistan, putting lives in danger.”
The Guardian reported that the absence of leadership when Kabul fell to the Taliban last year in August was “inexcusable” and a “grave indictment on those supposedly in charge.”
The committee added that Barton failed to give candid evidence to the committee and, as a result, it had lost confidence in him. It also accused him of covering up political interference in the fast-tracking of some individuals out of Afghanistan.
MPs suggest Johnson behind ‘mysterious intervention’ in Nowzad evacuation
British MPs have pointed the finger at Boris Johnson for a “mysterious intervention” in an effort to evacuate staff from the Nowzad animal welfare charity from Afghanistan.
In a scathing report, a cross-party committee said the situation around Nowzad’s animals and staff highlighted the “arbitrary and chaotic” nature of the Foreign Office’s role in the evacuation process.
Downing Street has denied the Prime Minister played any role in prioritising the evacuation of the animal welfare charity’s staff from Afghanistan.
Conservative MP demands Boris Johnson explains drinking photos
Conservative MP David Simmonds demanded Boris Johnson explains the difficult explanation of how the pictures do not portray him drinking at a rule-breaking party.
The representative for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think most colleagues committed to their constituents that they would wait until they had sight of the full report from Sue Gray, I think that is still the case.
"But clearly it does create an issue. We had a vote which the Conservative Party was neutral on in Parliament that there would be an investigation about what was said.
“Clearly it does raise a new question that we were all told very clearly that there definitely had not been a party on the day in question and these photographs have emerged which suggest that that's not the case. We need to hear the Prime Minister's explanation for that."
He said it would be "very difficult" for Mr Johnson to provide a satisfactory answer, but added: "It seems to me he could construct some defence about how people were at work, but we need to see this in context. Many of my constituents lost relatives, they lost friends and family members, my father-in-law died of Covid."
‘Another punch to the heart’: Bereaved relatives furious at photos of PM drinking at No 10 lockdown party
People who lost loved ones while Covid restrictions were in force have spoken of their fury at Boris Johnson after new photographs emerged of the prime minister drinking wine at a lockdown party.
One bereaved relative described the “soul-destroying” images of the boozy events in No 10 as “like yet another punch to the heart”, while another said of the prime minister: “I hope he can live with himself.”
Bereaved relatives furious at photos of PM drinking at No 10 lockdown party
“I hope he can live with himself,” said one woman who lost both of her sisters during the first lockdown
Who is Sue Gray? The civil servant tasked with investigating ‘Partygate’ in profile
Sue Gray, the second permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, was given the job of leading the investigation into a string of Downing Street parties that allegedly broke lockdown rules after cabinet secretary Simon Case recused himself when it emerged that a party had also been held within his own department.
Her report into the Partygate scandal is expected to be published anytime this week.
Who is Sue Gray? The civil servant investigating 'Partygate' in profile
What is the Sue Gray report UK
