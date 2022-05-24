✕ Close Boris Johnson accused of lying to MPs over images showing him drinking at leaving do

Boris Johnson is facing claims that he suggested to Sue Gray she should drop plans to publish her long-awaited report into the Partygate scandal during a “secret meeting” last month.

The incendiary allegation comes just hours after the publication of leaked photographs showing the prime minister drinking wine with No 10 staff in the depths of England’s second Covid lockdown.

Following a furious row over the weekend, Downing Street admitted on Monday that a meeting between Mr Johnson and the senior civil servant Ms Gray was instigated by a No 10 official in early May to discuss the “timings and publication process” of the report.

But according to fresh reports in The Times, the prime minister suggested at the face-to-face meeting that Ms Gray did not need to publish her report — despite public commitments to do so – after the Met police probe.