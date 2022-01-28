The Metropolitan Police has pledged to complete its investigation into alleged breaches of Covid rules at government gatherings “promptly” after receiving material it requested from Sue Gray’s team on Friday.

Scotland Yard also insisted it “not delayed” the report by the senior civil servant into the partygate scandal and said the timing of its release was a matter for the Cabinet Office.

“My officers will now examine this material in detail to establish whether individuals attending the events in question may have breached the regulations,” said Commander Catherine Roper.

The senior officer, who leads the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said the force would be writing to those identified by Ms Gray’s team “as having potentially breached these regulations”.

Ms Roper also confirmed the offences under investigation, where proven, would “normally result in the issuing of a fixed penalty notice” – ruling out speculation officers could be looking at more serious offences.

Explaining why the Met had asked Ms Gray’s team for only “minimal reference” to events subject to its probe, she said it was necessary “in order to protect the integrity of the police investigation” and “to be as fair as possible to those who are subject to it”.

Ms Roper added: “This will only be necessary until these matters are concluded and is to give detectives the most reliable picture of what happened at these events. We intend to complete our investigations promptly, fairly and proportionately.”

More follows...