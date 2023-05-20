Suella Braverman ‘asked staff to help her dodge speeding fine’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has been urged to investigate claims Suella Braverman asked her staff to help her dodge a speeding fine.

The home secretary allegedly asked civil servants to help her avoid a fine and points on her licence by instead organising a private driving awareness course.

Such an arrangement would have meant that she would not have had to appear at a public speed awareness course, where other participants would have been able to see that she was in attendance.

After the civil servants refused, a political aide tried to persuade the course provider to agree to the one-on-one course, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

When that request was refused, Ms Braverman is said to have pulled out of the course altogether and opted to pay the fine and take the three points.

Ms Braverman was allegedly issued with the speeding notice by police after she was caught breaching the speed limit on a road outside London in summer 2022, when she was attorney general – the government’s chief legal adviser.

Labour shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the reports were “shocking”.

“As home secretary, Suella Braverman is responsible for upholding the law, yet this report suggests she has tried to abuse her position to get round the normal penalties so it is one rule for her and another for everyone else.

“The home secretary and the prime minister need to both urgently explain what has been going on, including what the prime minister knew when he reappointed her.

“Rishi Sunak was too weak to deal with her the last time she broke the ministerial code, is he still too weak to take action now?

“We need an urgent investigation into what has gone on here”.

Alistair Carmichael, the Lib Dems’ home affairs spokesman, said: “Once again for the government, it’s one rule for them and another for the rest of us.

“Suella Braverman should be urgently investigated by the ethics adviser and add her name to the near endless list of ministers who have had to undergo the same.”

A Cabinet Office spokesperson did not deny that the events relating to the speeding fine took place when contacted by The Independent.

A source close to the home secretary said: “Mrs Braverman accepted three points for a speeding offence which took place last summer.

“The Cabinet Office was notified of this as requested by Mrs Braverman. She was not and is not disqualified from driving.”

It would not be the first time the home secretary has breached the ministerial code. Back in October, the right-winger resigned after she was found to have sent an official government document from her personal email, in the dying days of Liz Truss’ 49-day government.

At the time, she admitted to a “technical infringement” of the ministerial rules and said she had taken “responsibility” for her actions by stepping down. But she was re-hired six days later by new prime minister, Mr Sunak.