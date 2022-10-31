Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suella Braverman has come under fire after she claimed the UK was facing the "invasion of our southern coast" as she defended her handling of the Kent asylum centre crisis.

The embattled home secretary also said she would “do whatever it takes” to fix what she described as a “hopelessly lax” system.

But a Labour MP said similar language was why “racists and extremists feel emboldened to attack vulnerable asylum seekers”.

Addressing MPs, Ms Braverman insisted she had never blocked the procurement of hotels to ease the pressure on the centre.

She claimed that "some 40,000 people" have crossed the English channel this year, more than double the number of arrivals by the same point last year.

In describing the scale of the problem she also warned of “the invasion on our southern coast”.

But her remarks, made just a day after firebomb attack on an immigration centre in Dover, were immediately condemned.

SNP MP Anne McLaughlin said she was “disgusted, absolutely disgusted to hear a Home Secretary deliberately use inflammatory language about vulnerable asylum seekers - ‘scourge’, ‘invasion’.” She added that the remarks were “shameful”.

Ms Braverman was criticised earlier this month after she said it was her “dream” to send a plane of migrants to Rwanda.

Rishi Sunak has come under fire for reappointing Ms Braverman as home secretary last week just days after she resigned over a security breach.

She has since been forced to admit she sent official documents from her government email address to her personal account six times.

Ms Braverman also said she was “determined to do whatever it takes to break the criminal gangs and fix our hopelessly lax asylum system”.

“That is why I am in government, “ she said, “and that is why there are some people who would prefer to be rid of me.”

She was heckled by Labour MPs, before adding: “Let them try. I know that I speak for the decent, law-abiding, patriotic majority of British people from every background that wants safe and secure borders.

“Labour is running scared that this party might just deliver them.”

Kim Johnson, the Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, said: “One day after petrol bombs were thrown at the Dover immigration centre, Suella Braverman talks of "an invasion on the South coast".

“That is why racists and extremists feel emboldened to attack vulnerable asylum seekers. The Government needs to stop inflaming hate.”