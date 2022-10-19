✕ Close ‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far

Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman after she quit as home secretary and criticised the government as “not serious”.

Ms Braverman sent Liz Truss an open letter, in which she claims she resigned over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal email account.

But, she mainly voiced concern over the government’s conduct, writing that “pretending we haven’t made mistakes” and having “broken key pledges” is “not serious politics”.

It’s another blow to Ms Truss, who’s battling to hold onto her job amid a mounting campaign among Tory MPs and members to get rid of her.

Chief whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker have reportedly resigned. It emerged as a proposal brought by Labour to reinstate a ban on fracking was voted against by 326 MPs – with 230 MPs voting for it.

A number of MPs reported that Tory MPs – one who was “crying” – had been “manhandled” and “bullied” into voting ‘no’. The shambles led to Mr Whittaker reportedly saying that he’s “f****** furious and I don’t give a f*** anymore.”