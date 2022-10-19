Suella Braverman - live: Home secretary resigns and chief whip ‘quits’ after fracking vote
‘F****** furious’ deputy chief whip has also reportedly resigned over shambolic Commons vote
‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far
Grant Shapps has replaced Suella Braverman after she quit as home secretary and criticised the government as “not serious”.
Ms Braverman sent Liz Truss an open letter, in which she claims she resigned over a “mistake” she made in sending an official document from her personal email account.
But, she mainly voiced concern over the government’s conduct, writing that “pretending we haven’t made mistakes” and having “broken key pledges” is “not serious politics”.
It’s another blow to Ms Truss, who’s battling to hold onto her job amid a mounting campaign among Tory MPs and members to get rid of her.
Chief whip Wendy Morton and her deputy Craig Whittaker have reportedly resigned. It emerged as a proposal brought by Labour to reinstate a ban on fracking was voted against by 326 MPs – with 230 MPs voting for it.
A number of MPs reported that Tory MPs – one who was “crying” – had been “manhandled” and “bullied” into voting ‘no’. The shambles led to Mr Whittaker reportedly saying that he’s “f****** furious and I don’t give a f*** anymore.”
Fracking ‘furious’: Deputy chief whip ‘quits’ amid vote chaos
Deputy chief whip Craig Whittaker has reportedly resigned.
A Tory MP said, according to tweets, that they overheard him saying: “I am f****** furious and I don’t give a f*** anymore” following a vote on fracking.
Chief whip Wendy Morton has also resigned, according to reports, over a shambolic voting process this evening.
MPs said they saw Tory members physically “dragged” and “bullied” into the ‘no’ lobby to vote against Labour’s proposals to ban fracking.
‘Crying’ Tory MP ‘manhandled’ in ‘no’ lobby in fracking vote
Tory MPs have reportedly been “manhandled” during a vote on Labour’s proposals to ban fracking.
Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle said: “Just seen Tory whips manhandling a crying Tory MP into their lobby for fracking.
“You couldn’t make this toxic stuff up, nasty to see the Tories at work, if this is how they treat their MPs spare a thought for the country.”
Another Labour MP, Chris Bryant, tweeted that he saw “members being physically manhandled onto the lobby and bullied”.
On Sky News, he alleged that Therese Coffey and Jacob Rees-Mogg may have been involved into physically forcing an MP into the ‘no’ lobby.
The Tory government succeeded in getting Labour’s proposal to ban the controversial practice of fracking voted down.
Some 326 MPs voted against banning fracking, while 230 MPs voted for it.
‘It’s over’ for Truss as ‘rumours’ government chief whip quit
Shadow Commons leader Thangam Debbonaire, raising a point of order, said there are “very strong rumours” that the government chief whip Wendy Morton has resigned.
If true, it is yet another blow in a short space of time for prime minister Liz Truss.
Veteran political journalist Andrew Neil said that Ms Morton resigning would be another sign that “it’s over” for Ms Truss.
Truss avoids major rebellion on fracking as Labour motion fails
MPs have voted against Labour’s proposal to ban the controversial practice of fracking – in a vote seen as a test of Liz Truss’s government.
Some 230 MPs voted for banning fracking while 326 voted against the proposal.
The vote was brought to the Commons by the Labour Party during an opposition day debate and was seen as a vote of confidence in the government.
You can read the full breaking news story here:
Government avoids major rebellion on fracking as Labour motion fails
MPs have voted against Labour’s proposal to ban the controversial practice of fracking – in a vote seen as a test of Liz Truss’s government.
Grant Shapps avoids questions about Suella Braverman
Home secretary Grant Shapps has refused to be drawn on the resignation of his predecessor Suella Braverman.
Outside the Home Office HQ, he told reporters: “There is a very important job to do. People expect their Government to ensure there is security for them. The Home Office is at the heart of that in so many different ways.
“It is a great office of state. I am obviously honoured to do that role. I am going to get on with that serious role right now.”
Who is Suella Braverman?
Joe Sommerlad has chronicled the rise and fall of Suella Braverman, from her beginnings as a barrister to becoming attorney general, and then home secretary – before quitting just over a month after she was appointed.
As well as her political career, she is also known for making a number of controversial remarks during her time in one of the great offices of state, including that it was her “dream” to see plane-loads of asylum seekers be sent to Rwanda.
All we know about Suella Braverman - ex Home Secretary who lasted 44 days in the job
Hardline Brexit ‘Spartan’ and vehemently ‘anti-woke’ Ms Braverman was first to declare leadership ambitions before Boris Johnson’s downfall had even been confirmed
Grant Shapps ‘honoured’ to be appointed home secretary
Grant Shapps said he is looking forward to getting on with the job as home secretary “regardless of what’s happening otherwise in Westminster”.
Speaking outside the Home Office’s HQ on Marsham Street, he told reporters: “Obviously it has been a turbulent time for the government.
“But the most important thing is to make sure the people of this country know they’ve got security. That’s why it’s a great honour to be appointed as home secretary today.
“I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the role, providing the security the British people need regardless of what’s happening otherwise in Westminster. So I’m looking forward to getting on with the job.”
Liz Truss ‘on her way to palace to meet King Charles III'
Tory MP apologises for Tory government ‘soap drama’
Bob Seely has apologised for the “frustrating” state of the Conservative Party.
The Tory MP for the Isle of Wight spoke to Tom Swarbrick on LBC Radio, and said: “I actually want to apologise, I really am getting fed up with this soap drama as much as your listeners are.
“ ... I’m frankly as bemused as pretty much everyone else is and I’m really unhappy with the situation.”
Truss’ letters to Kwarteng and Braverman compared
Liz Truss has used far less emotive language in her letter to Suella Braverman compared to the one she sent to Kwasi Kwarteng, a comparison shows.
Ben Riley-Smith, the political editor of The Telegraph, pointed out that the prime minister’s letter to Mr Kwarteng – who she sacked as chancellor over their disastrous mini-Budget – is “full of praise”.
It also includes words such as “friend”, “deeply sorry”, and “deeply respect”.
Meanwhile, the letter to Ms Braverman – who resigned as home secretary today – is more concise, holds less emotion, and is “mainly a list of facts,” Mr Riley-Smith said.
