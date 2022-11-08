MPs demand answers from cabinet secretary on Suella Braverman’s ‘security breaches’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

MPs have demanded the Cabinet Secretary answer detailed questions behind “alleged breaches of security” by Suella Braverman, piling fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak over the controversy.

A powerful Commons committee has written to Simon Case – and to the prime minister himself – after Mr Sunak failed to deny the top civil servant’s advice was ignored before the home secretary was reappointed.

“What established processes are available to the Cabinet Secretary for dealing with alleged breaches of security by ministers?” one question asks.

A second demands to know: “Following completion of the investigation, what is the form of the advice provided to the Prime Minister by the Cabinet Secretary on the appropriate action?”

The move could – as revealed by The Independent – even lead to a full inquiry by the public administration and constitutional affairs committee into what Mr Case told Mr Sunak.

“Depending on your response, the Committee may wish to pursue this issue further,” the letter, sent by the committee’s Conservative chair William Wragg reads.