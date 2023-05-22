Suella Braverman (Victoria Jones/PA)

Suella Braverman’s future as home secretary hangs in the balance as she faces questions over claims she asked her staff to help her dodge a speeding fine.

The prime minister is set to make a decision on Suella Braverman’s future as home secretary following suggestions her alleged request for support from Home Office officials may have breached the ministerial code.

Rishi Sunak, who was questioned about the home secretary’s handling of her speeding ticket while in Japan for the G7 summit, will also seek advice from his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus about how to proceed.

“The prime minister has always followed the proper process in these matters, and will consult the independent adviser upon his return to London,” a No 10 source said.

The Conservative Party leader is also expected to speak to cabinet secretary Simon Case following suggestions it was the Cabinet Office that ordered Home Office officials not to offer Mrs Braverman advice on securing a private course.

A spokesman for the home secretary said she regretted speeding and had since accepted the points and paid the fine.