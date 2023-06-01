Sunak government takes Covid inquiry to court to protect Boris’s WhatsApps

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has refused to back down in the extraordinary row over Boris Johnson’s messages as his government launched legal action against the Covid inquiry in a last-ditch attempt to protect the material.

The Cabinet Office will seek a judicial review of inquiry chair Baroness Hallett’s demand to release the former PM’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks – revealing the unprecedented move in a letter to her team.

The department said it was bringing the legal challenge “with regret”, but insisted that there were “important issues of principle at stake”.

Ministers and officials should not have to provide material that is “irrelevant to the inquiry’s work”, the Cabinet Office said, adding: “It represents an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of the work of government. It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and protection of their personal information.”

Mr Sunak had earlier hinted that the government was sticking to its guns, saying: “We’re confident in our position but are carefully considering next steps.”

Speaking to broadcasters in Moldova, the PM said: “The government has cooperated fully with the inquiry to date, handing over tens of thousands of documents, and we will continue to comply, of course, with the law and cooperate with the inquiry.”

The two sides now appear to be heading to argue that matter out in court – despite warnings offered to Mr Sunak from top legal figures that the “cards are stacked” against the government.

Covid inquiry chair Lady Hallett had given the Cabinet Office until 4pm on Thursday to hand over a trove of the former PM’s messages and notebooks or face the threat of a criminal prosecution.

One option open to Lady Hallett’s team was to seek an order from the High Court for the material to be handed over, or even launch criminal proceedings in a magistrates’ court.

A spokesman for the Covid inquiry acknowledged the government’s desire for judicial review proceedings, and said only that a further statement would be made at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Boris Johnson is at odds with Rishi Sunak over release of Covid files (PA Archive)

The government had previously claimed that it did not have the requested material. But Mr Johnson said on Wednesday that he handed “full, unredacted” files over to officials and “urged” that they should be disclosed – heaping further pressure on Mr Sunak.

Grant Shapps appeared to add further pressure on Mr Sunak on Thursday by saying the inquiry should be able to “get on with its job”. The energy secretary said there was “nothing to be shy or embarrassed about” when it came to ministers’ discussions on the Covid crisis.

“I think it’s really straightforward – we have to let the inquiry get on with its job,” the cabinet minister told TalkTV. Asked if he was happy as Mr Johnson to hand over his own messages, Mr Shapps said: “Whatever they want.”

Grant Shapps said he would hand over his own messages in full (PA Wire)

The Cabinet Office has argued that it should withhold “unambiguously irrelevant” material – but Baroness Hallett has ruled that she should decide what is or is not necessary.

The chair demanded the material under Section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005, and warned that failure to comply could lead to prosecution and a potential £1,000 fine or jail term for an individual found guilty of the offence.

Lord Kerslake, former head of the civil service, urged the government to “back down”, adding: “I have to say I think the government are in a hole and they should stop digging ... It’s time to fess up, trust the inquiry and give the information over.”

The former cabinet secretary told Sky News that the refusal to hand over the material could damage public confidence in the Covid inquiry because Britons expect “full disclosure” from the government.

Legal row looms over pressure to release Johnson's unredacted WhatsApp messages

Lord Kersake said a judicial review “can be done in days, so I think it could be resolved quite quickly”, adding: “Even if the government prevails legally, I don’t think they’re going to prevail in the court of public opinion.”

Lord Saville, who conducted the inquiry into Bloody Sunday, said Baroness Hallett was best placed to decide what information was relevant – and warned that a court case could be “rather expensive”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “She is in charge of the inquiry, one of her duties is to do a thorough job. It is for her to decide whether something is relevant or not.” Asked how long a judicial review could take, Lord Saville said: “It needn’t necessarily be slow – but it probably would be rather expensive.”

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson’s former communications chief Guto Harri has claimed tensions between Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak became “basically untenable” before the downfall of the former prime minister.

In his latest podcast, Mr Harri claimed that Mr Sunak refused a No 10 request to cancel a planned increase in corporation tax – saying the then-chancellor would not have “lasted the summer” if the government had not “imploded”.

Mr Johnson also said he was “epileptically bored with Covid” in an “almighty row” with then health secretary Sajid Javid before the government ended free testing last April, it was claimed.