Watch live: Oliver Dowden faces Angela Rayner at PMQs as Rishi Sunak heads to G7 summit in Japan
Watch live as Oliver Dowden faces Angela Rayner at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 17 May, as Rishi Sunak travels to a G7 summit in Japan.
The deputy Labour leader is standing in for Sir Keir Starmer, who is a speaker at the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference this afternoon.
The prime minister is due to visit Tokyo and then head to Hiroshima for the G7 summit, his first as prime minister.
It will be the first time a British prime minister has visited the southern Japanese city.
Mr Sunak is expected to hold talks on Ukraine and Indo-Pacific security, economics, and global sustainability investments.
Speaking ahead of the summit, Mr Sunak said: “This year’s G7 Summit in Hiroshima comes at a pivotal moment, as Ukraine doubles down in its fight for survival and we deal with complex threats to global peace and prosperity.”
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies