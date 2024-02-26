UK politics – latest: Lee Anderson Islamist comments were wrong, Rishi Sunak admits
Transport secretary Mark Harper says he would like to see Anderson contribute to Tory party in future
Rishi Sunak has said MP Lee Anderson’s remarks that sparked an Islamophobia row “weren’t acceptable, they were wrong”, as he denied the Conservative Party has Islamophobic tendencies.
The former Tory deputy chair has been suspended from the party after a racist rant on GB News about Sadiq Khan, in which Mr Anderson claimed “Islamists” have “got control” of the mayor of London.
The prime minister insisted to local BBC radio broadcasters on Monday morning that his party “of course” did not have Islamophobic tendencies, as transport minister Mark Harper told Sky News that he would like to see Mr Anderson “be able to contribute to the Conservative Party in the future”.
The PM told BBC Radio York: “I think it's incumbent on all of us, especially those elected to Parliament, not to inflame our debates in a way that's harmful to others. Lee's comments weren't acceptable, they were wrong. And that's why he had the whip suspended.”
Asked whether his party has an Islamophobia problem, the prime minister said: “No, of course it doesn’t.”
Breaking: Sunak says Lee Anderson comments were wrong but denies Conservative party has ‘Islamophobic tendencies’
Rishi Sunak has said offensive comments by former deputy chair Lee Anderson are ‘wrong’ but has denied the Conservative party has “Islamophobic tendencies”.
Mr Anderson has faced fierce backlash after he said ‘Islamists’ had control of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and was suspended by the party over the weekend.
Our political correspodent Zoe Grunewald has this breaking report, which you can refresh for updates:
Sunak says Anderson comments ‘wrong’ but denies party has ‘Islamophobic tendencies’
Prime Minister has said it is incumbent on parliamentarians not to inflame debate after Anderson made offensive comments about Sadiq Khan
Good morning, and thanks for joining us on The Independent’s politics blog, where we’ll be bringing you the latest updates as the row over Lee Anderson’s Islamophobic comments continues.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies