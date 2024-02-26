✕ Close Oliver Dowden refuses to answer if Tory party regards Lee Anderson as 'racist'

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak has said MP Lee Anderson’s remarks that sparked an Islamophobia row “weren’t acceptable, they were wrong”, as he denied the Conservative Party has Islamophobic tendencies.

The former Tory deputy chair has been suspended from the party after a racist rant on GB News about Sadiq Khan, in which Mr Anderson claimed “Islamists” have “got control” of the mayor of London.

The prime minister insisted to local BBC radio broadcasters on Monday morning that his party “of course” did not have Islamophobic tendencies, as transport minister Mark Harper told Sky News that he would like to see Mr Anderson “be able to contribute to the Conservative Party in the future”.

The PM told BBC Radio York: “I think it's incumbent on all of us, especially those elected to Parliament, not to inflame our debates in a way that's harmful to others. Lee's comments weren't acceptable, they were wrong. And that's why he had the whip suspended.”

Asked whether his party has an Islamophobia problem, the prime minister said: “No, of course it doesn’t.”