Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1708937608

UK politics – latest: Lee Anderson Islamist comments were wrong, Rishi Sunak admits

Transport secretary Mark Harper says he would like to see Anderson contribute to Tory party in future

Andy Gregory
Monday 26 February 2024 08:53
Comments
Close
Oliver Dowden refuses to answer if Tory party regards Lee Anderson as 'racist'

Rishi Sunak has said MP Lee Anderson’s remarks that sparked an Islamophobia row “weren’t acceptable, they were wrong”, as he denied the Conservative Party has Islamophobic tendencies.

The former Tory deputy chair has been suspended from the party after a racist rant on GB News about Sadiq Khan, in which Mr Anderson claimed “Islamists” have “got control” of the mayor of London.

The prime minister insisted to local BBC radio broadcasters on Monday morning that his party “of course” did not have Islamophobic tendencies, as transport minister Mark Harper told Sky News that he would like to see Mr Anderson “be able to contribute to the Conservative Party in the future”.

The PM told BBC Radio York: “I think it's incumbent on all of us, especially those elected to Parliament, not to inflame our debates in a way that's harmful to others. Lee's comments weren't acceptable, they were wrong. And that's why he had the whip suspended.”

Asked whether his party has an Islamophobia problem, the prime minister said: “No, of course it doesn’t.”

Recommended

1708937526

Breaking: Sunak says Lee Anderson comments were wrong but denies Conservative party has ‘Islamophobic tendencies’

Rishi Sunak has said offensive comments by former deputy chair Lee Anderson are ‘wrong’ but has denied the Conservative party has “Islamophobic tendencies”.

Mr Anderson has faced fierce backlash after he said ‘Islamists’ had control of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and was suspended by the party over the weekend.

Our political correspodent Zoe Grunewald has this breaking report, which you can refresh for updates:

Sunak says Anderson comments ‘wrong’ but denies party has ‘Islamophobic tendencies’

Prime Minister has said it is incumbent on parliamentarians not to inflame debate after Anderson made offensive comments about Sadiq Khan

Andy Gregory26 February 2024 08:52
1708937436

Good morning, and thanks for joining us on The Independent’s politics blog, where we’ll be bringing you the latest updates as the row over Lee Anderson’s Islamophobic comments continues.

Andy Gregory26 February 2024 08:50

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in