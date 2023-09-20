Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has sparked fury among environmentalists, business, international allies and many of his own MPs by watering down key climate change commitments aimed at reaching net zero by 2050.

The prime minister announced as hastily-convened press conference that the 2030 ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars will be pushed back until 2035.

Mr Sunak said it “cannot be right to impose such significant costs on working people” and insisted there had been no “meaningful democratic debate” on how Britain reaches net zero.

He claimed he was acting to avoid a public “backlash”, adding: “The risk here to those of us who care about reaching net zero, as I do, is simple – if we continue down this path we risk losing the consent of the British people.”

But Ford led the auto industry business backlash against Mr Sunak’s delay to the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel car sales, warning that it could hit investment by undermining stability.

Boris Johnson lashed out at his successor – saying Britain “cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country”. And Al Gore, former US vice president, said Mr Sunak “is doing the wrong thing” by curbing green policies, saying: “I certainly disagree with him.”

More than 250 NGOs and businesses urged Mr Sunak not to weaken the UK’s net zero policies – warning against “the greatest act of economic self-harm since Liz Truss’s mini-budget” and “the historic mistake of Rishi Sunak’s premiership”.

Former Tory environment minister Lord Zac Goldsmith called for a general election “now”, warning the PM was “dismantling Britain’s credibility” on climate change.

Rishi Sunak at the press conference on net zero targets (via Reuters)

Former Tory environment minister Lord Deben, who leads the government’s Climate Change Committee (CCC), attacked the PM’s “stupid” watering down of climate pledges – warning the move will be “extremely damaging” and may face a legal challenge.

The PM also pushed back the ban on boilers relying on heating oil in off-grid homes from 2026 to 2035, and weakened phasing out of gas boilers from 2035 so households struggling to switch to heat pumps will not have to make the switch.

Mr Sunak also said he would not guide against eating meat or impose new taxes on flying, and said he had blocked a “government diktat to sort your rubbish into seven different bins”.

Ford’s UK chair Lisa Brankin said the delayed ban undermined “ambition, commitment and consistency” in the transition to electric vehicles. And the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders asked: “What is the strategy here?”

UN climate chief Simon Stiell appeared to send a message to Mr Sunak during an address on Tuesday evening: “No G7 country has yet over-delivered on climate … Is turning away from climate action in 2023 really leadership?”

Nigel Topping, the UN’s climate change champion at Cop26, said it would “send all the wrong signals to industry and push investment and jobs overseas”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle reacted furiously to Mr Sunak announcing the major change at a press conference rather than addressing MPs in the Commons – writing to the PM to tell him it was “not the way to do business”.

Former Aston Martin boss Dr Andy Palmer told The Independent that scrapping the 2030 ban would be a “significant step back for the UK’s global leadership in fighting climate change and the transition to a net-zero economy”.

Earlier home secretary Suella Braverman defended watering down net zero commitments by saying the government will not “save the planet by bankrupting the British people”.

The New Conservatives group – which includes right-wingers elected since the Brexit referendum – said water-down plans was a “common-sense approach”.

In a letter to Mr Sunak, co-chairs Miriam Cates and Danny Kruger said that electric vehicles are attractive to “better off” people and that “many of those who backed our party in 2019 are not in that situation”.