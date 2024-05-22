UK politics - live: Rishi Sunak hopes for boost from latest inflation figures ahead of crucial PMQs
Rishi Sunak is hoping to be revelling in the latest inflation figures when he faces Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs - with an expectation that it will come down to below 3 per cent.
UK inflation could even get near the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent when the figures are released on Wednesday, experts have forecast.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 3.2 per cent for March, compared with the previous year, and economists polled by Reuters think that inflation could drop to 2.1 per cent.
It came after Michael Gove provoked a furious debate by unveiling plans to “make marchers pay” for the massive pro-Palestinian protests dominating the centre of London at weekends.
In a hard-hitting speech yesterday, Mr Gove warned of a huge rise in antisemitism in the UK, pointing out that the number of incidents was up 147 per cent last year.
Michael Gove has pointed to evidence from the Community Security Trust (CST) which stated that two-thirds of the 4,103 antisemitic incidents occurred on or after the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, which triggered the war in Gaza.
The communities secretary announced a number of measures to tackle extremism from Islamists, the far right and the extreme left, which featured in a series of recommendations from former Labour MP Lord Walney in a report on the subject.
The report, published today, included references to pro-Palestinians and climate change activists such as Just Stop Oil. He warned that the UK is “at a crossroads” as he laid out 41 recommendations, including:
- Tightening laws to ban Gaza protests on certain days such as Remembrance Sunday
- Making it easier for businesses to pursue organisers of protests for damages
- Making protest groups pay for policing
- Banning protests near parliament and creating a buffer zone around MPs’ offices
- Police and CPS should apply the law more broadly to crack down on people praising terror groups
- Not automatically suspending teachers in blasphemy row
