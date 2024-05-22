Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a joint news conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer ( PA )

Rishi Sunak is hoping to be revelling in the latest inflation figures when he faces Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs - with an expectation that it will come down to below 3 per cent.

UK inflation could even get near the Bank of England’s target of 2 per cent when the figures are released on Wednesday, experts have forecast.

The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) fell to 3.2 per cent for March, compared with the previous year, and economists polled by Reuters think that inflation could drop to 2.1 per cent.

It came after Michael Gove provoked a furious debate by unveiling plans to “make marchers pay” for the massive pro-Palestinian protests dominating the centre of London at weekends.

In a hard-hitting speech yesterday, Mr Gove warned of a huge rise in antisemitism in the UK, pointing out that the number of incidents was up 147 per cent last year.