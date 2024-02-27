UK politics – latest: Sunak ‘lacks the backbone’ to call Lee Anderson’s comments Islamophobic, says Starmer
Lee Anderson’s suspension over Sadiq Khan comments sparks wider debate over Tory Islamophobia
Rishi Sunak “lacks the backbone” to call out Lee Anderson’s remarks about London mayor Sadiq Khan as Islamophobic, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
The prime minister finally condemned Mr Anderson’s claims that “Islamists” have “got control” of Mr Khan as “wrong”, but refused to say whether they were Islamophobic and insisted the Tory party did not have Islamophobic tendencies.
Meanwhile, Mr Anderson doubled down on his remarks attacking Mr Khan, insisting that apologising would be “a sign of weakness” and accusing the London mayor of “double standards” for failing to call for pro-Palestine protests to be “cancelled”.
As calls mounted for an independent investigation into Tory Islamopobia, peer Barones Warsi accused the government of having “dragged its heels on any work” to tackle racism against Muslims.
And Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds alleged she had written to Tory party chairs seven times over the past three years calling for them to take action against Islamophobic racism in the party, telling the BBC: “This isn’t something that popped up five minutes ago, it is a continuing concern.”
What is Islamophobia? Definition of anti-Muslim prejudice as Tories suspend MP over rant
The meaning of the term Islamophobia has come under the spotlight following MP Lee Anderson’s suspension for an anti-Muslim rant about Sadiq Khan.
The former deputy chairman of the Conservative party lost the party whip after failing to apologise over a widely criticised interview on GB News in which he said “Islamists” have “got control” of Mr Khan.
In response, the mayor of London said the comments were Islamophobic, anti-Muslim and racist.
MP Lee Anderson made comments about Sadiq Kahn during an interview on GB News which have been widely condemned as Islamophobic
Watch: Starmer says Sunak 'lacks backbone' to call out Lee Anderson's Islamophobia
Fury over foreign aid budget being used to train Russia’s future leaders at British universities
Rishi Sunak has been accused of aiding Vladimir Putin’s regime over the government’s plans to spend hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money training up the next generation of Russian leaders.
Britain barred Russians from applying to the Chevening scholarship programme – a fully funded masters degree aimed at “emerging leaders” from all over the world – after Mr Putin invaded Ukraine two years ago.
But, despite the conflict still going on – and Britain ramping up sanctions on Moscow in response to the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny – The Independent can reveal that the scheme has been reopened to applicants from Russia.
Exclusive: MPs and campaigners accuse government of aiding Vladimir Putin’s regime as we reveal it has relaxed a ban on Russians joining ‘emerging leaders’ scholarship programme – fully funded by British taxpayers
Lee Anderson’s comments about Sadiq Khan ‘unambiguously racist,’ Labour party chair says
Lee Anderson’s comments about Sadiq Khan were “unambiguously racist, Islamophobic, divisive and damaging,” Labour’s party chair has said.
Anneliese Dodds told Sky News on Monday (26 February) she has written to the Conservative Party chairs seven times over the past three years calling for them to take action against Islamophobia in the party.
The former Tory deputy chair lost the Conservative whip after failing to apologise for claiming “Islamists” had “got control” of the London mayor and the capital city.
The prime minister “acted when it appeared no apology was going to be forthcoming,” Dodds added.
Richard Madeley clashes with Tory minister over Lee Anderson’s comments
Richard Madeley accused Transport Secretary Mark Harper of not answering a “simple” question on whether Lee Anderson’s comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan were Islamophobic in a heated exchange on Good Morning Britain on Monday (26 February).
Mr Anderson had the Conservative whip removed over the weekend after he claimed that “Islamists” have “got control” of the London mayor.
Mr Madeley asked Mr Harper several times if Mr Anderson’s claims were Islamophobic, but the MP would not give a straight answer.
Mr Madeley asked: “Was it Islamophobic, straight answer, yes or no?
“I am giving you an opportunity to answer a straight question.
“Would you just answer?”
Watch: Sunak denies he is ignoring local community over Lincolnshire asylum accommodation
Speaker refuses to grant second Gaza debate as SNP demands investigation into Labour ‘dirty tricks’
The speaker has refused to grant the SNP a second debate on a humanitarian ceasefire as the party demanded an investigation into the chaos surrounding the Gaza ceasefire vote last week.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said he won’t allow a requested emergency debate on Gaza because the government will bring forward a “relevant statement” tomorrow.
The SNP walked out of the chamber in fury last week after Sir Lindsay selected a Labour amendment to their opposition debate calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.
SNP demands inquiry into Labour ‘dirty tricks’ Gaza vote as MP admits delaying debate
Sir Chris Bryant said he was encouraged by Labour figures to delay parliamentary proceedings last Wednesday before vote on the SNP’s motion calling for a ceasefire in Gaza
Has Labour’s Rochdale debacle gifted George Galloway an open goal?
What was set to be a straightforward contest to replace the late Labour MP Tony Lloyd, who died of blood cancer aged 73, has been mired by a series of scandals. Archie Mitchell asks how we got here, and what will happen next
Watch: Minister refuses seven times to say Lee Anderson's anti-Muslim rant was racist
ICYMI: Muslim group demands Tories investigate ‘structural Islamophobia’
The UK’s largest Muslim group has written to the Conservative Party demanding an investigation into claims of “structural Islamophobia” within its ranks.
The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) said it addressed a letter to Conservative chair, Richard Holden, on Sunday after what it alleged was “a week of inflammatory statements and Islamophobia from senior figures in the party”.
The body pointed to comments made by the former Tory party deputy chair Lee Anderson, who had the whip suspended after drawing widespread criticism for claiming on Friday that “Islamists” have “got control” of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
Muslim group demands Tories investigate ‘structural Islamophobia’
Muslim Council of Britain writes to Conservative chair after ‘week of inflammatory statements’
