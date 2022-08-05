Sunak accuses Truss of plans that would pour ‘fuel on the fire’ of recession
Rival insists shrinking economy is not ‘inevitable’
Rishi Sunak has accused Liz Truss of economic plans that would pour "fuel on the fire" just hours after the Bank of England warned the UK was heading for a recession.
In a shock announcement, the BoE forecast that the economy would shrink at the end of this year and continue contracting through the whole of 2023.
The former chancellor, who has argued that Ms Truss’s planned tax cuts are inflationary, told a Tory leadership debate organised by Sky News: "I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse."
For her part, Ms Truss insisted that a recession was not “inevitable” and repeated her belief her plans would stimulate growth.
She is widely seen as the frontrunner to win the keys to No 10, after a series of polls suggested she has a significant lead over her rival.
But in a direct appeal to party members, Mr Sunak warned the Conservatives had to “get real and fast” because “the lights on the economy are flashing red and the root cause is inflation. I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse”.
He has his own plan to grow the economy, he said: "But it all starts with not making the situation worse, because if we just put fuel on the fire of this inflation spiral, all of us, all of you, are just going to end up with higher mortgage rates, savings and pensions that are eaten away, and misery for millions."
He also said that “of course” there were steps that could be taken to prevent a recession.
But he added: “It’s not the tax burden that is causing the recession. That’s simply wrong. What’s causing the recession is inflation.”
Mr Sunak also rejected a suggestion he would pull out of the race. “The quick answer is no, and that’s because I’m fighting for something I really believe in and I’m taking my ideas around the country,” he said. “The stakes are really high.”
During occasionally heated exchanges with members of the audience, Ms Truss was also asked to apologise for her “offensive” plan to cut public sector pay outside London and the south east.
The Bank of England has predicted the economy will plunge into the longest recession since the financial crisis in 2008 later this year. It also warned inflation could peak at 13.3 per cent in October.
In response, interest rates were raised to the highest level in nearly three decades, from 1.25 per cent to 1.75 per cent, increasing the pain for many mortgage holders.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies