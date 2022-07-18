Tory leadership – live: Tugendhat eliminated from contest as Sunak wins third ballot
Ex-chancellor remains on top but fails to reach 120 votes needed to guarantee spot in final two
Tom Tugendhat has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race after receiving just 31 votes from Conservative MPs in the third ballot.
Rishi Sunak remained in front with 115 votes, while Liz Truss managed to eat into Penny Mordaunt’s lead with 71 and 82 votes respectively, and Kemi Badenoch scored 58.
Boris Johnson’s sacked housing secretary Michael Gove earlier rejected suggestions that his support for Ms Badenoch was an elaborate scheme to take votes away from Ms Truss in a bid to help Mr Sunak’s campaign.
It came as Sky News was forced to cancel the third and final televised debate, after frontrunners Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pulled out of the Tuesday evening event amid reports of fears that the previous two debates have inflicted “incredible” damage on the Conservative Party.
In the Commons, MPs staged a heated debate on the government’s motion of confidence in itself, in which the prime minister claimed to have “delivered on every single one of our promises” at the 2019 general election.
Who will Tugendhat endorse?
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest reports:
International trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan – a key ally of Tom Tugendhat – said the eliminated candidate would announce on Tuesday who he would endorse for the leadership.
The cabinet minister suggested many of his moderate backers would “travel as a pack” behind the defeated hopeful’s choice for the next PM, which will presumably be Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt.
However, Ms Trevelyan attacked Ms Mordaunt’s record at the trade department. Earlier on Monday she told LBC there were times “when she hasn’t been available ... and other ministers have picked up the pieces”.
Mordaunt insists her ‘vote is steady’ after receiving less support than in previous round
Penny Mordaunthas insisted that her “vote is steady” after tonight’s ballot in which she picked up 82 votes – which was one vote lower than in the previous round.
Nevertheless, the former defence secretary said she was “thrilled to be in second place once more”, adding: “MPs know that I’m a strong candidate, running a truly clean campaign and putting forward a positive vision for the party and our country.
“Tom Tugendhat MP is a friend and colleague who I’ve admired for years, I know that we are both committed to a clean start for our party and I believe he is one of the strongest assets on the Conservative green benches.
“It was an honour to stand alongside him in this contest.”
MPs shout and point across Commons chamber in fiery confidence debate
Let’s look away from the leadership race to the Commons for a moment, where a number of fiery exchanges have taken place during a debate on whether MPs have confidence in Boris Johnson’s government – ahead of a vote it called for itself after breaking with parliamentary convention to deny Labour’s earlier request.
Labour MP Chris Bryant pointed across to Chris Clarkson on the Tory benches, telling him he should be ashamed for voting to defend Boris Johnson’s administration over its stance on LGBT+ issues.
Mr Bryant and Mr Clarkson could later be seen speaking to each other in angry but hushed tones across the Commons chamber, each telling the other they should be ashamed.
Conservative MP Sir Bill Cash meanwhile shouted “don’t you dare speak like that” after a heckle from the opposition as he spoke about Boris Johnson’s experience of Covid.
And Conservative MP Jonathan Gullis claimed the SNP’s Hannah Bardell had insulted his mother as she drew attention to the number of Conservative MPs who are privately educated.
“She casts aspersions against people who attended private school,” Mr Gullis claimed. “I found it quite disrespectful that my mother and father, who chose to send me to that school and decided to use their hard-earned money to give me the best start in life that they unfortunately didn’t receive themselves, should somehow be insulted in this way.”
Badenoch says she is ‘in it to win it’ after ‘closing the gap’ in third leadership vote
Kemi Badenoch has said she is “closing the gap” with “continued momentum” following tonight’s leadership ballot, in which she came fourth with 58 votes.
Insisting she is “in it to win it” as the “only change candidate left in the race”, the former equalities minister tweeted:
Journalists undecided over whether tonight’s vote spells good news for Liz Truss
Here is some more reaction from political journalists to the results of tonight’s leadership vote.
Stephen Bush of the Financial Times and Henry Zeffman of The Times are at odds over whether the results were positive for Liz Truss, with the latter reporting that some backers of the foreign secretary “were expecting much better today”.
Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who hosted the first leadership debate on Channel 4 on Friday, suggests they are “both right”, with Ms Truss having gone “forwards” despite failing to beat Penny Mordaunt who “may have stalled”.
He adds: “Truss looks like making it by picking up Badenoch votes if she’s out next – but both Badenoch and Mordaunt are still in the race.”
Meanwhile, The Mirror’s political editor Pippa Crerar says that where Tom Tugendhat’s votes go “will be key”, while her counterpart at Sky News, Beth Rigby, points out that Ms Truss appears to have picked up just seven of Suella Braverman’s former backers despite the attorney general having urged them to support the foreign secretary.
Sunak campaign hails ‘good result'
A source for Rishi Sunak’s campaign said the former chancellor had achieved a “good result” in the latest leadership ballot, in which he came top with 115 votes – up from 101 in the previous round.
“A good result for Rishi after two TV debates and a consistent and sensible message,” they told the Press Association news agency.
“MPs are recognising that Rishi has the best experience and plans to deal with the current economic situation. Rishi will rebuild our economy by gripping inflation and getting our economy growing quickly again.”
Truss campaign ‘heading in the right direction’, supporter says
An MP supporting Liz Truss said the foreign secretary was “heading in the right direction”.
Asked about the increase in support for Kemi Badenoch, who was backed by 58 MPs, up from 49 in the previous round, they said: “Liz is absolutely heading in the direction ... she’s ahead and she’s heading in the right direction, so that’s good.”
A spokesperson for Ms Truss insisted she was “the candidate to lead a bold new economic approach, cut taxes, deliver on the benefits of Brexit, unite the party and win a general election”, adding: “Tom Tugendhat ran a campaign that he can be very proud of and he has shown the depth of quality in the Conservative Party.
“Now is the time to get behind the best candidate to deliver the economic change we need.”
Tom Tugendhat ‘will decide who to back tomorrow morning’, ally says
Newly-eliminated Tom Tugendhat will announce his decision on which remaining candidate to back tomorrow morning, his ally Anne-Marie Trevelyan has told Sky News.
In a video posted to Twitter following tonight’s results, Mr Tugendhat said: “I’m not going to be talking about any candidates at the moment, I’ll listen to what they have to say and I’ll be making my judgment later.”
Can Badenoch oust Truss in tomorrow’s voting?
Following the results of the third ballot, speculation has now turned to whether Kemi Badenoch can pick up enough support to oust Liz Truss in tomorrow’s vote.
Although Tory MP Steve Baker seems to believe otherwise:
Watch: Tom Tugendhat eliminated from race to succeed Boris Johnson
You can watch the moment Tom Tugendhat was knocked out of the Tory leadership race here:
We’ll bring you more reaction as it comes in, and our political correspondent Adam Forrest has more details in this breaking story, which you can refresh for updates:
Tom Tugendhat eliminated from Tory leadership contest
Foreign secretary draws slightly closer to front two
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies