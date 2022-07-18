✕ Close Conservative leadership vote: Tom Tugendhat is out as Truss gains on Mordaunt

Tom Tugendhat has been knocked out of the Tory leadership race after receiving just 31 votes from Conservative MPs in the third ballot.

Rishi Sunak remained in front with 115 votes, while Liz Truss managed to eat into Penny Mordaunt’s lead with 71 and 82 votes respectively, and Kemi Badenoch scored 58.

Boris Johnson’s sacked housing secretary Michael Gove earlier rejected suggestions that his support for Ms Badenoch was an elaborate scheme to take votes away from Ms Truss in a bid to help Mr Sunak’s campaign.

It came as Sky News was forced to cancel the third and final televised debate, after frontrunners Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss pulled out of the Tuesday evening event amid reports of fears that the previous two debates have inflicted “incredible” damage on the Conservative Party.

In the Commons, MPs staged a heated debate on the government’s motion of confidence in itself, in which the prime minister claimed to have “delivered on every single one of our promises” at the 2019 general election.