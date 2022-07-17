✕ Close Tory candidates say no to Boris Johnson cabinet return

Conservative rivals clashed over tax policies in the second live debate on ITV this evening in their bid to be the new prime minister.

Rishi Sunak scolded Liz Truss’ “something-for-nothing” economics while explaining how he plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis during ITV’s latest leadership debate.

The secretary of state said: “Rishi, you have raised taxes to the highest level in 70 years. That is not going to drive economic growth.”

Adding: “The fact is that raising taxes at this moment will choke off economic growth.

Mr Sunak responded: “I’d love to stand here and say, ‘I’ll cut this tax, I’ll cut that tax, and it’ll all be okay’. But you know what? It won’t … This something for nothing economics isn’t conservative – it’s socialism.”

The five contenders to replace Boris Johnson were asked whether they would let him sit at their cabinet table during the ITV leadership debate, and none of them raised their hands.