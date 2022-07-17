Tory leadership debate - live: Truss, Sunak and rivals clash on tax in second TV showdown
Truss says raising taxes will ‘choke off economic growth’
Conservative rivals clashed over tax policies in the second live debate on ITV this evening in their bid to be the new prime minister.
Rishi Sunak scolded Liz Truss’ “something-for-nothing” economics while explaining how he plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis during ITV’s latest leadership debate.
The secretary of state said: “Rishi, you have raised taxes to the highest level in 70 years. That is not going to drive economic growth.”
Adding: “The fact is that raising taxes at this moment will choke off economic growth.
Mr Sunak responded: “I’d love to stand here and say, ‘I’ll cut this tax, I’ll cut that tax, and it’ll all be okay’. But you know what? It won’t … This something for nothing economics isn’t conservative – it’s socialism.”
The five contenders to replace Boris Johnson were asked whether they would let him sit at their cabinet table during the ITV leadership debate, and none of them raised their hands.
Truss questions Sunak on UK doing business with China
Foreign secretary Liz Truss challenged Rishi Sunak on whether he still believed the UK should do more business with China.
Mr Sunak told her at the ITV debate: “I actually support the view of the Integrated Review, the plan that you and I both sat around the Cabinet table and helped draft, which highlighted that China was an enormous threat to our national security, and that’s the lens in which we should view it.”
He said leadership rival Tom Tugendhat “deserves credit” for highlighting the issue.
Mr Sunak said the government was taking the “powers and the protections” needed to safeguard the country from “hostile investment”.
Bridget Phillipson MP criticises Liz Truss
Bridget Phillopson MP has criticised Liz Truss’s personal story about low standards of education motivating her to be a Tory.
Sunak accuses Truss of ‘socialist’ plan as pair repeatedly clash during angry TV debate
Rishi Sunak accused Liz Truss of offering the British public a “socialist” fantasy plan during a heated television debate in which the Tory leadership rival repeatedly clashed on the economy, Brexit and their respective upbringing.
The foreign secretary, under pressure to raise her game after a poor performance on Friday’s debate, launched a series of attacks on the former chancellor during the ITV clash – claiming he had no plan for growth and was responsible for putting Britain on the path towards recession.
“Rishi, you have raised taxes to highest levels in 70 years. That is not going to drive economic growth,” she said. Ms Truss added: “If [Sunak] has a plan for growth, why haven’t we seen it over the past two years?”
Politics writer Adam Forrest reports:
Sunak accuses Truss of ‘socialist’ plan during angry TV debate
Truss accuses ex-chancellor of leading Britain down path toward recession in furious TV row
Tugendhat challenged Mordaunt to give ‘details of the plans’ she is laying out
Tom Tugendhat challenged Penny Mordaunt to give the “details of the plans you are laying out”, warning that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer “won’t be waiting at the general election and we won’t be able to give him that space now”.
Ms Mordaunt told the ITV debate: “I think there’s a couple of things we need in order to win the next general election: one of them is me as the prime minister because the polling shows that I’m the only one that can beat Keir Starmer and take the fight to Labour.”
The second thing required was “a vision, a narrative”, with Ms Mordaunt adding: “I can do that, I’m the most prepared candidate in this race.”
Truss says Britain’s' best days lie ahead’
Truss closes with her statement: “The next election is going to be about the economy. We only have two years to show the British people we can deliver.
“I can hit the ground running at No. 10.
“I’ve shown what I can do on Brexit, on trade and on Ukraine
“I have shown that I am trusted to deliver. Britain’s best day lie ahead.
“As Conservatives we need to stop apologising for who we are.
“I will lead a government of all the talents that unleashes the full potential of our great country.”
Mordaunt’s closing statement
In her closing statement, Mordaunt said: “I wish tonight had been a little less about us, and a little more about you.
“I know you have serious concerns and these are uncertain times. Our model of politics is broken, our model of political leadership is broken.”
She concluded that the answer to the political instability is her leadership.
Candidates do not want imminent general election
When asked if they support an imminent general election, all five candidates said a resounding no.
Tugendhat says Johnson’s cabinet ‘lent credibility to the chaos’
Tom Tugendhat said those who served in Boris Johnson’s government “lent credibility to the chaos” which has made it difficult for the Conservatives to win the next general election.
Outlining why he should run the country rather than any of his fellow candidates who served in Mr Johnson’s government, he said: “Whatever your responsibility was in that government, whatever your place in that government was, Keir Starmer in two years’ time is going to hold that record against us.
“We need to make sure we’re winning Conservative seats across the country, and even really good people lend credibility to the chaos candidate.”
Sunak says he would be ‘honest’ as PM
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak said he would bring honesty to the role of prime minister.
He told the ITV debate: “I want to be honest with the country about the economic challenge that we face, and what’s going to be required to deal with that.
“And that’s not politically convenient for me, to not just say the easy things, but I think it demonstrates to people that I will be honest with them about what lies ahead and I’ll be responsible in dealing with it, even if it’s not politically easy.”
