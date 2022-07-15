Tory leadership debate - live: Tugendhat says Johnson not honest as Sunak and Truss clash over tax
Foreign secretary vows to axe tax hike and national insurance rise
Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has said Boris Johnson is not honest, receiving loud applause as the candidates go head-to-head in the first televised debate.
The five contenders to become the UK’s next prime minister clashed in a debate that could determine who wins the backing of Conservative MPs and members.
Rishi Sunak, who came out on top of Thursday’s voting, hit out at Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt on how they would pay for their economic plans.
He told the Channel 4 debate: “I wanted to be honest with you and everyone else in the country about the challenges we face economically with inflation, and be responsible about dealing with them, even if it wasn’t politically convenient for me.”
But Mr Tugendhat sought to undermine Mr Sunak’s assertions when he claimed the ex-chancellor had told him privately that he had only increased National Insurance because Mr Johnson wanted him to.
Earlier, allies of Ms Truss denied involvement in a “black ops” campaign against Ms Mordaunt as the race grew increasingly bitter.
Mordaunt forced to defend her trans issues views
Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch challenged Penny Mordaunt’s record on trans issues.
They accused her of having backed self-identification when she had responsibility for equalities issues, something she strongly denied.
The international trade minister said that while she had carried out a consultation of the Gender Recognition Act, she had never been in favour of self-ID.
“I can’t imagine why people are not comprehending what I say and have been regurgitating this issue for weeks and weeks,” she said.
“I’m a woman, I’m a biological woman in every cell in my body,” she said, adding that a man who had transitioned was “not the same as me”.
Candidates’ closing addresses
“Our country can be so much better,” said Ms Badenoch, through better government.
In closing addresses, she stressed the need to be honest - not for the first time.
Mr Tugendhat called for a “clean start”, saying he had led operations and would like to lead the UK.
Ms Mordaunt addressed viewers, saying not all politicians are the same: she was not the legacy candidate.
“We’re going to build a btter future for our children and grandchildren,” said Mr Sunak.
Ms Truss talked of the grave challenges the UK faces, adding: “We need to be bold, do things differently, unleash growth... I can go into Downing Street on day one. I have a record of delivery.”
Raft of green pledges
On making the economy green, all the candidates said they supported environmental measures.
Ms Truss pledged to carry out a survey of nature and committed to net zero but delivering it in a better way, using nuclear power.
Kemi Badenoch and Liz Truss have both said that as prime minister they would scrap some green levies to help tackle rising energy bills.
Ms Badenoch told the Channel 4 debate: “Energy is a subject that worries me a lot, I grew up in Nigeria where there were blackouts every single day, there still are.
“I know what it’s like not to be able to turn on the light, so it terrifies me seeing how high bills are going. I think one of the things we can easily do is remove some of the green levies.
“We do need to tackle climate change, but I think the crisis that we’re dealing with now comes first and we need to make life easier for people.”
Ms Truss agreed, saying: “Our number one priority should be getting more economic growth.”
Ms Mordaunt said green measures could create thousands of jobs and had to be compatible with energy security.
Mr Sunak warned against going too hard too fast as he would need to carry people with him.
UK jobs and industries should not be sacrificed for those abroad, warned Mr Tugendhat.
“We need that carbon capture and storage, we need nuclear,” he said.
Candidates support NHS
Tackled on NHS backlogs, Mr Sunak praised health workers as heroes, to applause.
He defended his decision as chancellor to increase national insurance to help pay for measures to reduce the NHS backlog and fund social care, telling the debate: “I took what was a difficult decision. It was not a politically convenient decision, as you are seeing tonight, for me to create a new way for us to fund the NHS and social care.”
He added: “So, if you want to ask ‘am I going to care for the NHS, am I going to back it?’; You know I will, because I have done it, at enormous cost to me politically.”
Ms Badenoch highlighted the difficulty of getting dental and GP appointments. An ageing population needed to be considered to tackle waiting times, she said.
Ms Mordaunt criticised caveats on how professionals could use extra funding, and urged more innovation.
According to Ms Truss, patients in rural areas need more help and GP surgeries need more support.
Mr Tugendhat spoke of his gratitude that the NHS helped care for many of his colleagues injured in war.
Sunak slates borrowing ‘fairy tale'
As the candidates set out what they think should be done to help people cope with inflation, Penny Mordaunt talks about passing on energy savings to people’s bills.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak defended his record in No 11 as he attacked Ms Truss and Ms Mordaunt over their plans for tax cuts.
Stressing the need to grip inflation, he told the Channel 4 debate: “We cannot make it worse, inflation is the enemy that makes everyone poorer. It erodes your savings, it erodes your living standards, it means that those of you who have mortgages will see your interest rates go up higher and higher.”
He told Ms Truss that borrowing your way out of inflation was a fairy tale.
Tax and spending fallouts
Mr Tugendhat accused Mr Sunak of only agreeing to a National Insurance rise because Boris Johnson wanted it.
As the candidates fell out over tax, spending and inflation, Ms Truss, says she wants tax cuts from day one - and criticised the increase in National Insurance contributions.
She says the problem is the Bank of England has been too slow to raise interest rates to get on top of rising prices.
Ms Mordaunt says she hasn’t done what other candidates have - to cut tax immediately.
She pledged to halve VAT on fuel at the pump, insisted she had a plan for targeted support.
Mr Sunak says her sums do not add up, but she accuses him of not realising that people need help now.
Ms Truss says several times she would ditch the green levy.
Truss and Sunak clash over tax and inflation
Liz Truss has contradicted Rishi Sunak, saying other countries that had reduced taxes were right.
But Mr Sunak hit back, saying cutting taxes would push up inflation, worsening the problem.
“Borrowing your way out of inflation isn’t a plan, it’s a fairy tale,” the former chancellor told her.
Tugendhat calls for public services rethink
Asked about the cost of living, Mr Tugendat said there was a need to rethink public services so that GPs and ambulance care would be there.
He said he would reintroduce a four-hour A&E target and ensure the NHS leadership delivered.
Liz Truss said the energy levy and NI rises were wrong and she would reverse them.
Applause for a Tugendhat ‘No'
The standout moment of the televised debate so far was when the candidates were asked for a one-word answer as to whether Boris Johnson was honest, and Mr Tugendhat was the only one to give a straight “No”. He received applause as he shook his head.
Mordaunt: attacks are a big compliment
Penny Mordaunt said she took the attacks on her campaign to be the next prime minister as a “big fat compliment”.
As the candidates were questioned about trust during the Channel 4 debate, Ms Mordaunt was asked about the “hit job” on her in the press.
She said: “We are all responsible for our own campaigns and I take it as a big fat compliment that no-one wants to run against me.
“The campaign that I’m running, people can see, is not doing that. I think it’s incredibly important, if we are going to rebuild trust, to stop that sort of thing.
“I would suggest to candidates that they adopt that model.”
Mr Tugendhat said of course having a prime minister who broke the law during lockdown was a problem.
Mr Sunak admitted it was a mistake, saying he was in Downing Street to work.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies