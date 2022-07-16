Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt under fire for support of homeopathy

Race favourite has advocated use of natural substances to help body heal itself – a claim dismissed by experts

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Saturday 16 July 2022 09:20
Comments
Tory leadership debate: Mordaunt clashes with Badenoch over trans rights

Tory leadership race favourite Penny Mordaunt is under fire for her support of homeopathy from critics of the use of alternative medicine.

The former defence secretary has frequently advocated the practice – the use of natural substances to help the body heal itself – according to an analysis of her parliamentary record and past comments.

Ms Mordaunt was one of 16 supporters of a motion in the House of Commons sharply criticising the British Medical Association for withdrawing NHS support for homeopathy, in June 2010.

It argued that “overwhelming anecdotal evidence that homeopathy is effective, frequently in cases when patients have not found relief through conventional medical treatments”.

In July 2014, in a Twitter exchange over a criticism of it as “bunkum medicine”, Ms Mordaunt said GPs “should have freedom to decide”, The Guardian reported.

Recommended

Michael Marshall, a project director at the pro-science charity Good Thinking Society, said he hoped the candidate would now show “greater consideration for evidence and reason”.

“Homeopathic remedies have no place in modern healthcare, given they have been proven to be ineffective and can be actively dangerous when patients are led to believe they might work,” he said.

“It is concerning to think that a leading contender for the highest office has such a poor appreciation of the importance of evidence when it comes to healthcare and science, and that she feels confident standing publicly against the conclusions of medical experts.”

Daisy Cooper, the Liberal Democrats’ health spokesperson, said: “It’s alarming that someone who could be appointed prime minister in a few weeks’ time has repeatedly supported homeopathy being provided by the NHS, despite concerns about the practice among health experts.

“Penny Mordaunt should make clear that she will focus on fixing the real issues facing the NHS like soaring ambulance waiting times, not on imposing homeopathic treatments.”

The Independent has asked Ms Mordaunt to respond to the criticism of her stance.

The row comes after she struggled to make an impression in the first live TV leadership debate, being judged to have won it by just 12 per cent of voters in a snap poll.

Outsider Kemi Badenoch questioned her denial that she pushed for people to be able to self-identify as a different gender – while Rishi Sunak attacked her tax-cutting plans.

Hitting back in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Ms Mordaunt protested at being targeted by smears in what she called a “black-ops” campaign.

Recommended

Pointing to achievements including ending a dispute with striking firefighters, securing all soldiers the living wage and shaping the UK’s cyber strategy, she said: “Look at my record, look at what I’ve done. I do get stuff done.”

Ms Mordaunt also argued she can be trusted on Brexit more than Liz Truss – who voted to stay in the European Union in the 2016 referendum – because she believes in it to her “core”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in