Tory leadership – live: Lack of action on energy crisis ‘frightening’, Lib Dems say
Bills are set to soar once again in October with new price cap
The Liberal Democrats has said it is “frightening” the UK government is “doing nothing” on the energy crisis.
It comes as a new poll suggested nearly one in four adults are planning to not turn the heating on during winter to save on bills - with this figure rising for those with children under 18.
“That is terryfing, when you think about the health effects that could have for a family,” Lib Dem spokesperson Christine Jarine said.
The energy price cap is due to increase by another 80 per cent in October, sending bills soaring once again.
In other news, former Tory minister Rory Stewart has claimed Boris Johnson “does not see the reality” over why he is being forced to leave Downing Street.
The outgoing prime minister does not believe he was “terrible” at the job and was ousted because of “deep” character flaws, the ex-international development secretary said.
Labour MP says Liz Truss is ‘flipper’ on issues
Labour MP Chris Bryant has said the “fundamental worry” about Liz Truss is she is “untrustworthy”.
He called her a “flipper” who has switched her position on a number of issues, naming them here:
‘Frightening’ lack of action from government on energy crisis - Lib Dems
A Liberal Democrat spokesperson has called the lack of action from the government on the energy crisis “frightening”.
Watch here:
Boris Johnson on Pakistan floods
Boris Johnson has tweeted about the “heartbreaking” floods in Pakistan:
ICYMI: Brexit ‘may not have happened’ if Boris Johnson had not won Tory leadership contest
Brexit may never have happened if Boris Johnson hadn’t won the 2019 Tory leadership contest, broadcaster Laura Kuenssberg has said.
In an interview with The Sunday Times, the BBC’s former political editor said there was also a “decent argument” that Mr Johnson’s involvement in the Brexit debate “tipped” the balance towards leaving the EU.
Brexit ‘may not have happened if Boris Johnson hadn’t won 2019 Tory leadership’
The new host of the BBC’s Sunday morning programme also describes Liz Truss as a ‘great survivor’.
Government failure is behind energy crisis, ex-Tory adviser says
Government failure - not the war in Ukraine - is to blame for rocketing UK energy bills, a former Conservative adviser says.
Dieter Helm, who wrote a 2017 Cost of Energy review, questioned ministers trying to shift responsibility to Russia’s invasion as he attacked the “broken” privatisation model for energy and water.
Government failure not Ukraine to blame for soaring energy bills, says ex-adviser
Households ‘paying too much because the government failed to reform the market’, says author of 2017 review
Truss ‘may be worse than nothing’ as PM, SNP MP says
Frontrunner Liz Truss “might be worse than nothing” as the UK’s prime minister, an SNP MP has said:
Next steps in Tory leadership contest
With the Tory leadership contest in its final week, here is a recap from Adam Forrest on how it worked and what comes next:
What happens next in Liz Truss vs Rishi Sunak leadership contest?
Final two vying to be PM making their case to Conservative Party membership
Revealed: Sir Tony Blair spoke at events run by sanctioned Russian bank
In other news, The Independent has revealed Sir Tony Blair spoke at a series of events run by a Kremlin-controlled bank – including a number held after it was sanctioned by the EU following Russia’s annexation of Crimea.
Revealed: Tony Blair spoke at events run by sanctioned Russian state-controlled bank
Exclusive: Former prime minister participated in series of events, including two after Salisbury nerve agent attack
Warning over Liz Truss tax cut plans
Liz Truss will “crash the public finances” if she pursues a huge VAT cut, a leading economist is warning, amid fresh confusion over her plans for the cost of living emergency, Rob Merrick reports.
The likely next prime minister has floated a plan to slash 5 per cent off the 20 per cent sales tax – but the head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies has called the idea “quite worrying”.
‘Simplistic’ Liz Truss warned her VAT cut will ‘crash the public finances’
Institute for Fiscal Studies attacks ‘worrying’ idea – amid fresh confusion over likely next PM’s plans for energy crisis
Rory Stewart takes on new charity role
Staying on Rory Stewart for a moment, the former Tory politician has taken a job at the helm of an international charity.
The ex-minister, who lost out to Boris Johnson in the previous Conservative leadership race, has been appointed president of GiveDirectly, which seeks to help donors send money straight to the world’s poorest households.
Former Tory minister Rory Stewart to head up international charity
Mr Stewart has been appointed president of GiveDirectly, which seeks to help donors send money straight to the world’s poorest households.
