✕ Close 'We should have a plan in place today': Martin Lewis lambasts Tories over energy crisis

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Liberal Democrats has said it is “frightening” the UK government is “doing nothing” on the energy crisis.

It comes as a new poll suggested nearly one in four adults are planning to not turn the heating on during winter to save on bills - with this figure rising for those with children under 18.

“That is terryfing, when you think about the health effects that could have for a family,” Lib Dem spokesperson Christine Jarine said.

The energy price cap is due to increase by another 80 per cent in October, sending bills soaring once again.

In other news, former Tory minister Rory Stewart has claimed Boris Johnson “does not see the reality” over why he is being forced to leave Downing Street.

The outgoing prime minister does not believe he was “terrible” at the job and was ousted because of “deep” character flaws, the ex-international development secretary said.