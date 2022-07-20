Tory leadership – live: Truss closes in on Mordaunt as Sunak ‘reallocates’ votes
Rivals to be whittled down to final two in matter of hours
Supporters of Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss are hopeful that she will be given a boost by the elimination of Kemi Badenoch ahead of the final round of voting today by MPs over who should succeed Boris Johnson.
But senior Conservative MP David Davis accused frontrunner Rishi Sunak of “reallocating” votes to the foreign secretary in a bid to improve his chances with Tory members, after Ms Truss secured more new backers than her two rivals combined in Tuesday’s ballot – sitting just six behind Penny Mordaunt.
However, this assessment was at odds with YouGov polling which found Mr Sunak would fare slightly better against Ms Mordaunt than Ms Truss with the Tory faithful – but would ultimately lose to both, as things stand – as the foreign secretary became the new bookies’ favourite in the contest.
In a comment piece for the Daily Telegraph, Ms Truss declared she is the “only person who can deliver the change” in the country while being true to “Conservative principles”.
UK must ‘not sit on our hands’ over soaring inflation, says Mordaunt
This morning’s figures showing inflation has risen to a new 40-year high of 9.4 per cent highlights the need to “act now and not sit on our hands”, Penny Morduant has said.
The news “justifies fully my economic measures of targeted tax cuts which are non-inflationary and help people through this cost-of-living crisis”, the leadership hopeful said, adding: “Of the three candidates left in this race I am prepared to take action with timely and targeted fiscal measures that are necessary, non-inflationary and affordable.
“We need to act now, and not sit on our hands by proclaiming we have done enough, during the height of this crisis, and come this autumn, to help people pay their bills.”
Ellwood refuses to speculate on whether support for Mordaunt lost him party whip
Tobias Ellwood has declined to speculate on whether he would not have lost the Tory party whip – for missing Monday’s confidence vote – if he had been a Liz Truss backer, rather than supporting Penny Mordaunt.
Mr Ellwood, a former minister who chairs the Commons Defence Committee, had argued he was unable to travel back from a meeting with the president of Moldova because of “unprecedented disruption”.
Speaking from the Ukrainian city of Odesa, he told Sky News that he did not want to speculate about the reasons why he specifically lost the whip: “I’d be then fuelling the blue-on-blue [attacks], which I’m actually trying to avoid.
“Let’s focus on how we can move forward and make sure that we conclude this leadership campaign to the highest professional standard that I think the British people want to see.”
Mordaunt makes early-morning bid for support, as campaign calls for ‘genuine fresh start'
Leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt is said to have making early-morning calls to backers of Tom Tugendhat and Kemi Badenoch, as her campaign insisted she alone represented a “genuine fresh start”.
“Today is about continuity vs change for the Conservative Party. Penny’s been speaking with colleagues already this morning and so many of Tom and Kemi’s backers are calling out for change,” a campaign source said.
“As the only one not in Johnson’s cabinet, Penny is the sole MP left in the race who offers a genuine fresh start. Not every candidate would win an election, but time and time again the polls show that Penny is the candidate Labour fear the most.”
“MPs have a choice today - the same old or a new start for the Conservative Party. Their colleagues, party members, and voters across the country are crying out for something new but only Penny Mordaunt can deliver that.”
Conservative MP warns of ‘long spell in opposition’ as Tories ‘letting ourselves down’
Tobias Ellwood said that recent weeks have been a “sad chapter” in the history of the Conservatives, warning that the party had “lost our way” and could face “a long spell in opposition”.
Mr Ellwood, who lost the party whip after he failed to travel back from Moldova to support the government in the confidence vote on Monday, told Sky News from Odesa: “The nation wants to be impressed and inspired, not demoralised, by what they’re witnessing right now.
“And we need to perhaps exhibit greater decorum, dial the temperature down a bit, showcase the ideas, the vision, focus on those things that are important, that the nation wants to see.
“That’s what will earn us the right to stay in government otherwise, we’re just going to be letting ourselves down and indeed committing ourselves to probably a long spell in opposition.”
Truss backer pressed on ‘vote lending’ claims
A supporter of Liz Truss has suggested he does not recognise allegations of “dirty deals” and “vote lending”, after Rishi Sunak secured just three additional votes yesterday and the foreign secretary picked up 15.
“The most important thing is that Liz is within touching distance now of those final two spots,” Simon Clarke said. “I have absolutely no insight into any of this. As far as I can see, my only goal – as colleagues’ is – is to make sure that the best candidate goes forward to the members and in my clear view that is Liz.
“Our campaign has been focused purely and simply on making that case to our colleagues and crucially that’s succeeding.”
Tobias Ellwood ‘very sorry’ for missing confidence vote while in Moldova
Tobias Ellwood has said he is “very sorry” that he was unable to take part in the confidence vote in the government this week – for which he has had the Conservative whip removed.
The Commons defence select committee chair was in Moldova meeting the country’s president Maia Sandu, and is now in the Odesa – a critical Black Sea city under threat from Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
Speaking from the Ukrainian city on Wednesday morning, he told Sky News: “I didn’t factor in enough time given the travel chaos that then ensued after meeting the president of Moldova – not something that you do every day. I deeply regret losing the whip – I do hope it is only temporary.”
Quizzed on claims that he ignored government advice to return to the UK for the vote, Mr Elwood said: “I didn’t ignore it at all. I kept the whips’ office informed the entire time.
“There were a few options to get back but there were problems with travel in the UK, runways melting I understand, and there were also security issues in Moldova too. A combination of that meant the few options I had to get back in time for that vote then disappeared, and yes I am very sorry I didn’t make it back.”
But chief secretary to the Treasury, Simon Clarke, earlier defended the decision to strip the whip from Mr Ellwood, claiming he made a “very serious mistake”, adding: “He was in Moldova, rather than Ukraine. He was not on Government work, he is a backbench MP.”
He told the same broadcaster: “I’m not a member of whip's office. What I will say is that there are clear arrangements in place which all MPs understand, which govern the conditions for absence from votes, most especially critical votes like a motion of confidence in the government, which has the potential to trigger a general election.”
Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss face final leadership vote by Tory MPs today
The Tory leadership candidates are set to be whittled down to the final two today – as Tory MPs vote on which pair will face Conservative Party members in September’s ballot.
Voting will start today in Westminster at 1pm and close two hours later, with the final result expected at 4pm.
However, while highly unlikely, ITV’s Robert Peston points out that the presumed schedule is not completely guaranteed:
Tories accused of ‘mismanagement’ as inflation rises to new 40-year high
Figures from the Office for National Statistics this morning show no sign of the cost of living crisis letting up, with inflation rising to a new 40-year high of 9.4 per cent in June.
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the inflation figures showed there was a need for more than just “sticking plasters” to fix the economy.
“The cost-of-living crisis is leaving families more worried every day, but all we get from the Tories is chaos, distraction and unfunded fantasy economics,” she said.
“Rising inflation may be pushing family finances to the brink, but the low-wage spiral facing so many in Britain isn’t new. It’s the result of a decade of Tory mismanagement of our economy meaning living standards and real wages have failed to grow.”
Chancellor ‘looking at’ powers to overrule financial regulators
Nadhim Zahawi said the government is considering taking more power to intervene in financial regulators’ decisions in a post-Brexit overhaul to regulations.
In his first speech as chancellor, Mr Zahawi said he was still undecided on the move, which could cause tension with the independent Bank of England.
He said the government will introduce the Financial Services and Markets Bill on Wednesday, a “landmark piece of legislation” that would revoke retained EU law on financial services.
Mr Zahawi, in a speech to the City, said: “There’s been some speculation about the government taking further powers to intervene in financial regulation, in the public interest.
“That is something we’re looking at and I’m keeping an open mind.
“But I can confirm that it’s not in the Bill tomorrow, because I want time to consider all the arguments before making such an important decision.”
Johnson presented with books by hero Churchill as farewell gift at final cabinet meeting
Boris Johnson was presented with a set of books by his hero Winston Churchill as a farewell present from ministerial colleagues as he chaired his final cabinet meeting today.
Cabinet ministers – who paid for the first edition copies of Churchill’s six-volume history of the Second World War out of their own pockets – applauded the PM as he concluded the weekly meeting for the last time.
Addressing ministers on the first anniversary of the lifting of Covid restrictions, Mr Johnson set out what he clearly hopes will be seen as his legacy as PM, stating that the swift rollout of vaccines and early move out of lockdown had allowed the UK’s economy to recover faster than other countries.
But there was no reflection on the complaints over his performance and behaviour which forced his resignation two weeks ago.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Boris Johnson presented with books by hero Churchill at final cabinet meeting
Departing PM applauded by ministers for ‘service to country’
