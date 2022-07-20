✕ Close Watch: Boris Johnson’s government wins confidence with 349 votes

Supporters of Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss are hopeful that she will be given a boost by the elimination of Kemi Badenoch ahead of the final round of voting today by MPs over who should succeed Boris Johnson.

But senior Conservative MP David Davis accused frontrunner Rishi Sunak of “reallocating” votes to the foreign secretary in a bid to improve his chances with Tory members, after Ms Truss secured more new backers than her two rivals combined in Tuesday’s ballot – sitting just six behind Penny Mordaunt.

However, this assessment was at odds with YouGov polling which found Mr Sunak would fare slightly better against Ms Mordaunt than Ms Truss with the Tory faithful – but would ultimately lose to both, as things stand – as the foreign secretary became the new bookies’ favourite in the contest.

In a comment piece for the Daily Telegraph, Ms Truss declared she is the “only person who can deliver the change” in the country while being true to “Conservative principles”.