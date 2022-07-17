✕ Close Rishi Sunak dismisses question about Boris Johnson's Chequers party amid heatwave emergency

Penny Mordaunt has admitted that her plans to cut taxes will lead to increased government borrowing.

Ms Mordaunt said her proposals to halve VAT on petrol and raise tax thresholds represented a “modest” set of changes to help people struggling with the rising cost of living.

“We need to demonstrate that there is some immediate targeted support going to people. We would have to adjust our tax forecasts but this is absolutely necessary, I think,” she told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

“There is plenty of headroom to do this. This is, compared to other candidates, a very modest set of targeted support I have announced to help people.” She acknowledged that would mean borrowing to fund day-to-day spending.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers.

The former chancellor has said he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.

It comes as the remaining five contenders still in the contest are preparing for the second televised debate to be screened on ITV on Sunday evening.