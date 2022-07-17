Jump to content
Liveupdated

Tory leadership race - live: Mordaunt admits plan to cut taxes will increase borrowing

Former defence secretary proposes to halve VAT on petrol and raise tax thresholds

Joe Middleton
Sunday 17 July 2022 11:24
Rishi Sunak dismisses question about Boris Johnson's Chequers party amid heatwave emergency

Penny Mordaunt has admitted that her plans to cut taxes will lead to increased government borrowing.

Ms Mordaunt said her proposals to halve VAT on petrol and raise tax thresholds represented a “modest” set of changes to help people struggling with the rising cost of living.

“We need to demonstrate that there is some immediate targeted support going to people. We would have to adjust our tax forecasts but this is absolutely necessary, I think,” she told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

“There is plenty of headroom to do this. This is, compared to other candidates, a very modest set of targeted support I have announced to help people.” She acknowledged that would mean borrowing to fund day-to-day spending.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is pledging to scrap hundreds of remaining EU laws and regulations if he wins the race for the Tory crown in a fresh pitch to win over Brexiteers.

The former chancellor has said he would appoint a Brexit minister to go through the remaining 2,400 EU laws still on the statute book.

It comes as the remaining five contenders still in the contest are preparing for the second televised debate to be screened on ITV on Sunday evening.

1658053471

Mordaunt repeats false claim that UK could not stop Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has repeated her notorious false claim that the UK was unable to stop Turkey joining the EU – insisting the veto would not have been used.

The Tory leadership contender, who also faces accusations of dishonesty over her stance on trans rights, was accused of ignoring “actual facts” that the EU treaty granted a block on new members.

Confronted with an interview from the 2016 Brexit referendum – when the Leave campaign was seeking to stir up alarm about migrants from Turkey – Ms Mordaunt replied: “The clip says it as I see it.”

Rob Merrick reports.

Penny Mordaunt repeats false claim that UK could not stop Turkey joining EU

Tory leadership contender accused of ignoring ‘actual facts’ – but insists veto would have been worthless

Joe Middleton17 July 2022 11:24
1658052117

Mordaunt admits tax cut plans will lead to increased government borrowing

Penny Mordaunt has acknowledged that her plans to cut taxes will lead to increased government borrowing.

Ms Mordaunt said her proposals to halve VAT on petrol and raise tax thresholds represented a “modest” set of changes to help people struggling with the rising cost of living.

“We need to demonstrate that there is some immediate targeted support going to people. We would have to adjust our tax forecasts but this is absolutely necessary, I think,” she told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme.

“There is plenty of headroom to do this. This is, compared to other candidates, a very modest set of targeted support I have announced to help people.”

She acknowledged that would mean borrowing to fund day-to-day spending, saying: “We will have to do that for some time. The important thing is that debt (to GDP) ratio will fall over time.”

Joe Middleton17 July 2022 11:01
1658050926

Tom Tugendhat says Rwanda scheme is 'a totem that is necessary'

Tom Tugendhat says Rwanda scheme is 'a totem that is necessary'
Joe Middleton17 July 2022 10:42
1658050309

Mordaunt’s quickfire question responses

Penny Mordaunt told the BBC that she would not allow another independence referendum and that it was a “settled question” and that she was supportive of getting the country to net zero by 2050.

She said that privatising Channel 4 was not a priority. When asked if she would give a Cabinet job to Boris Johnson she responded that she “wasn’t talking about jobs” but when pushed said “I don’t think he’ll be around to serve”.

And much like Mr Tugendhat she would not withdraw the UK from the ECHR.

Joe Middleton17 July 2022 10:31
1658049896

Mordaunt claims UK ‘didn’t have veto’ to stop Turkey joining EU

Penny Mordaunt has said that the UK “didn’t have a veto” to stop Turkey from joining the EU.

However when it was pointed out by the BBC’s Sophie Raworth this was not true, Ms Mordaunt said “we could not use that provision in the treaty”.

Joe Middleton17 July 2022 10:24
1658049221

Dominic Raab reveals who he was really winking at during PMQs

Dominic Raab reveals who he was really winking at during PMQs
Joe Middleton17 July 2022 10:13
1658048613

Tugendhat’s quickfire question responses

Tom Tugendhat was hit with a number of quickfire questions in his appearance on the BBC on Sunday morning.

He confirmed that he would intervene if China invaded Taiwan. The Tory leadership hopeful said he wouldn’t leave the ECHR.

The Tonbridge and Malling MP supports HS2 and its extension all the way to Scotland. He does not want to privatise Channel 4 and would not allow another independence referendum.

Joe Middleton17 July 2022 10:03
1658048174

Tugendhat calls Rwanda policy ‘totem that is necessary'

Tom Tugendhat reiterated his support for the government’s controversial Rwanda immigration policy, calling it “a totem that is necessary”.

He told the BBC: “The way it [the policy] will work is showing extremely clearly that Britain simply does not tolerate the human trafficking and misery of slavery and that’s why we are stopping it.

Joe Middleton17 July 2022 09:56
1658047640

Boris Johnson’s account of Partygate was ‘more fictional than reality'

Tom Tugendhat told the BBC that Boris Johnson’s account of Partygate was “more fictional than reality”.

It is the second time in as many days that Mr Tugendhat has questioned the integrity of the prime minister.

In the leadership debate on Friday evening he said Mr Johnson was not an honest man, breaking with other Tory leadership rivals who were unable to give a straight verdict on the prime minister’s truthfulness.

Joe Middleton17 July 2022 09:47
1658047300

Tugendhat denies he’s still in the leadership race to get Cabinet post

Leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat has denied he has stayed in the leadership race because he wants to get himself a Cabinet post.

He told the BBC the country needs a leader with a “vision” and that he’s already set out a 10 year plan of growth as well as policies for housing, growth and policing.

Joe Middleton17 July 2022 09:41

