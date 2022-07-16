Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1657965479

Tory leadership race - live: Truss promises tax breaks as candidates branded ‘travelling circus’

Foreign secretary vows to axe tax hike and national insurance rise

Jane Dalton,Andy Gregory,Joe Middleton
Saturday 16 July 2022 10:57
Comments
‘Borrowing your way out of inflation is a fairytale’: Sunak and Truss clash over economy plan

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has pledged that families could receive tax breaks of up to £2,500 to help them take time out of work to look after children or other family members, as the race to become the next leader was branded a “travelling circus” by Keir Starmer.

Ms Truss has promised a radical overhaul of the taxation system if she gets into Downing Street that would also include ditching green levies on energy bills and reversing an increase to national insurance.

It comes after the five contenders to become the UK’s next prime minister clashed over tax cuts and Boris Johnson’s honesty in a debate on Friday night.

A snap Opinium poll found 36 per cent of viewers believed Tom Tugendhat performed best – while just 10 per cent of Tory voters said the same of Ms Truss.

Meanwhile, the Labour leader has dismissed the contest as a “travelling circus” and said many of the candidates have made “fancyful” promises, as reported by The Guardian.

Sir Keir added: “It’s a party that has got no sense any more of what it stands for. That’s why you have all these candidates scratching each other’s eyes out, taking lumps out of each other.”

Recommended

1657965479

Liz Truss floats big tax break for families despite criticism of ‘fairytale’ economic plans

Liz Truss has floated another expensive tax cut if she wins the Tory leadership race, despite criticism that her economic plans are “a fairytale”.

The foreign secretary says she would explore giving parents a tax break of up to £2,500 to help them take time out of work to look after children or other family members.

Rishi Sunak scored a major hit on the right-wing candidate in Friday’s live TV debate when he called for “honesty” over tax reductions until soaring inflation has been tamed.

Rob Merrick reports.

Liz Truss floats new expensive tax cut despite criticism of ‘fairytale’ economics

Foreign secretary explores help of up to £2,500 for people off work to look after family members

Joe Middleton16 July 2022 10:57
1657964117

Nurses say reported 5% pay rise ‘not remotely acceptable’

Boris Johnson’s planned 5% pay rise for millions of public sector workers is insufficient and will not be found “remotely acceptable” by nurses, according to a union.

A Cabinet minister has told the Financial Times the government will agree to pay rises averaging about 5 per cent for the 2.5 million staff in the sector, who include nurses, teachers, police, civil servants and members of the armed forces.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has previously set out the case for a pay rise of 5 per cent above the level of retail price index inflation, which is currently over 11 per cent.

Nurses say reported 5% pay rise ‘not remotely acceptable’

Public support for industrial action over the issue has risen sharply, research suggests

Joe Middleton16 July 2022 10:35
1657963042

Truss promises £2,500 tax break for families

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has pledged that families could receive tax breaks of up to £2,500, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Ms Truss has promised a radical overhaul of the taxation system if she gets into Downing Street that would also include ditching green levies on energy bills and reversing an increase to national insurance.

The foreign secretary also said she would axe the planned increase in corporation tax, which is set to rise from 19 to 25 per cent in 2023.

Truss announces she would axe planned hike in corporation tax

Scrapping planned hike could cost around £16 billion

Joe Middleton16 July 2022 10:17
1657962889

Penny Mordaunt under fire for support of homeopathy

Tory leadership race favourite Penny Mordaunt is under fire for her support of homeopathy from critics of the use of alternative medicine.

The former defence secretary has frequently advocated the practice – the use of natural substances to help the body heal itself – according to an analysis of her parliamentary record and past comments.

Ms Mordaunt was one of 16 supporters of a motion in the House of Commons sharply criticising the British Medical Association for withdrawing NHS support for homeopathy, in June 2010.

Rob Merrick reports.

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt under fire for support of homeopathy

Race favourite has advocated use of natural substances to help body heal itself – a claim dismissed by experts

Joe Middleton16 July 2022 10:14
1657961773

Kit Malthouse set to chair Cobra meeting over heatwave

The Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse is to chair a meeting of the Government’s Cobra civil contingencies committee to discuss the impending heatwave, a Government spokesman said.

It will be the second Cobra meeting Mr Malthouse has led on the issue.

Joe Middleton16 July 2022 09:56
1657959980

More voters deserting Tories over energy bills than Boris Johnson

More voters are deserting the Conservative party because of inaction on cost of living and rising bills than animosity to Boris Johnson, a new poll has found.

The findings, seen by The Independent, come after Tory MPs forced the prime minister out of office, believing he had become an electoral liability.

But a survey by ComRes of wavering Tories suggests that it is rising energy bills more than Mr Johnson himself who is most to blame – though he is also a significant drag on support.

Jon Stone reports.

More voters deserting Tories over energy bills than Boris Johnson, poll finds

Rising bills ‘elephant in the room’ in Tory contest dominated by Thatcherite economics and culture war issues

Joe Middleton16 July 2022 09:26
1657958288

Tom Tugendhat quotes Dumbledore during Tory leadership debate

Tom Tugendhat quotes Dumbledore during Tory leadership debate
Joe Middleton16 July 2022 08:58
1657957010

Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt make promises that are too good to be true

Rishi Sunak’s rivals are getting away with incredible tax-and-spend plans, writes John Rentoul.

Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt make promises too good to be true | John Rentoul

Rishi Sunak’s rivals are getting away with incredible tax-and-spend plans, writes John Rentoul

Joe Middleton16 July 2022 08:36
1657955717

Boris Johnson’s honesty and net-zero: The key moments from first Tory leadership debate

Boris Johnson’s honesty and net-zero: The key moments from first Tory leadership debate
Joe Middleton16 July 2022 08:15
1657954574

Analysis: Tory campaigns slog it out in week that saw temperatures and tensions rise

They say a week is a long time in politics.

It certainly must have felt that way for Rishi Sunak this week. The frontrunner to be the next prime minister had had an understandably busy few days before he stood before Tory MPs in a quiet committee room off a Westminster corridor on Tuesday night.

But, for a moment, he appeared to forget that he was no longer the chancellor, referring in passing to his “department”. And yet it was his decision to resign as chancellor a week before that kicked off a series of events that saw Boris Johnson ousted from power and left Mr Sunak in pole position to replace him.

To be fair to Mr Sunak, the race to become the next Conservative leader was also accompanied by temperatures rarely seen in Westminster, writes our Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin.

On Monday, a student on work experience fainted in the basement of the Churchill War Rooms museum, listening to cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi set out his pitch to become the next prime minister. Over the next few days, Mr Zahawi and a number of his rivals would also fall like flies.

Tory campaigns slog it out in week that saw temperatures and tensions rise

Analysis: Female activists fear looming ‘avalanche of sexism’

Joe Middleton16 July 2022 07:56

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in