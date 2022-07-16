✕ Close ‘Borrowing your way out of inflation is a fairytale’: Sunak and Truss clash over economy plan

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss has pledged that families could receive tax breaks of up to £2,500 to help them take time out of work to look after children or other family members, as the race to become the next leader was branded a “travelling circus” by Keir Starmer.

Ms Truss has promised a radical overhaul of the taxation system if she gets into Downing Street that would also include ditching green levies on energy bills and reversing an increase to national insurance.

It comes after the five contenders to become the UK’s next prime minister clashed over tax cuts and Boris Johnson’s honesty in a debate on Friday night.

A snap Opinium poll found 36 per cent of viewers believed Tom Tugendhat performed best – while just 10 per cent of Tory voters said the same of Ms Truss.

Meanwhile, the Labour leader has dismissed the contest as a “travelling circus” and said many of the candidates have made “fancyful” promises, as reported by The Guardian.

Sir Keir added: “It’s a party that has got no sense any more of what it stands for. That’s why you have all these candidates scratching each other’s eyes out, taking lumps out of each other.”