Tory leadership – live: Truss, Mordaunt and Badenoch fight for second place at today’s vote
Ex-chancellor remains on top but fails to reach 120 votes needed to guarantee spot in final two
Tory MPs will vote again on Tuesday in the Conservative leadership bid, as the race for second place intensifies after Tom Tugendhat was knocked out.
Rishi Sunak remained the front runner with 115 votes, while Mr Tugendhat received just 31 votes from Conservative MPs in the third ballot.
Penny Mordaunt, who last week created a significant lead over Liz Truss, saw a dip in the vote share as she received 82 votes to foreign secretary’s 71, while Kemi Badenoch was at the bottom of the race with 58 votes.
Mr Tugendhat had not yet said publicly which camp he might throw his support behind, but Ms Mordaunt made an early effort to court his backing - tweeting that she had “admired” him for years.
Meanwhile, Sky News was forced to cancel the third and final televised debate, after frontrunners Mr Sunak and Ms Truss pulled out of the Tuesday evening event amid reports of fears that the previous two debates have inflicted “incredible” damage on the Conservative Party.
Contenders for the Conservative leadership are engaged in frenzied horse-trading for a handful of MPs’ votes which will decide who will go into the final battle to succeed Boris Johnson and become prime minister.
The field of hopefuls was reduced to four on Monday as outsider Tom Tugendhat, darling of the centrist One Nation group, was eliminated with just 31 votes.
Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came close to securing a place on the shortlist of two which will go to Tory members this summer, gaining 14 votes to hit 115 – five short of the 120 needed.
But foreign secretary Liz Truss’s campaign hung in the balance, after she failed to overhaul Penny Mordaunt in the race for second place amid claims from rival camps that she was under-performing.
Read the details in this joint report from Andrew Woodcock and Adam Forrest:
Conservative MPs have resoundingly backed Boris Johnson’s government in a confidence vote, despite an overwhelming party rebellion which saw him resign as prime minister earlier this month.
Some 349 MPs voted to shore up Mr Johnson’s administration for the interim period before a new Tory leader is chosen, with 238 largely opposition MPs voting in favour of bringing down the government.
Monday evening’s historic vote came amid renewed calls from Labour, Liberal Democrat and SNP for the prime minister to step down immediately and hand over to a caretaker.
If the government had been defeated it would have almost certainly triggered a general election. But a Tory rebellion appeared unlikely, given the party remains leaderless and in no fit state to go to the polls, reports Adam Forrest:
Johnson claims to have delivered on ‘every single promise’
Boris Johnson claimed he had “delivered on every single promise” as he defended his record at No 10 and persuaded Conservatives to back the government in Monday’s confidence vote.
The outgoing PM attempted to polish his legacy by telling the Commons he had led “one of the most dynamic governments of modern times”, which had overcome “adversity on a scale we haven’t seen for centuries”.
Cheered on by Tory MPs, Mr Johnson said his party would soon “coalesce in loyalty” around a new leader – but also hinted that he would soon speak out against the Tory rebels who had kicked him out of office.
“We got Brexit done, and the rejoiners and revengers were left plotting and planning and biding their time,” he said, before adding: “And I will have more to say about the events of the last few weeks and months in due course.”
My colleague Adam Forrest has more:
Penny Mordaunt would ditch housing targets if she enters Downing Street, saying they have been “tested to destruction”.
Foreign secretary Liz Truss, who remains behind Ms Mordaunt in the race to become the next Tory leader, has already hit out at so-called “Stalinist” housing targets.
Ms Mordaunt used a piece in the Daily Telegraph to claim that the current government house-building policy is “not working” and is trapped in a “broken pattern”.
My colleague Dominic McGrath reports:
‘Vicious cycle’ forces children and teenagers into crisis after fuding for early support slashed
Huge cuts in funding for early support for children have created a “vicious cycle”, with thousands more young people going into care and needing crisis help, according to a new report backed by some of the UK’s biggest children’s charities.
As Sure Start centres, youth clubs and family support services for substance abuse have shut down, children and teenagers told the report’s authors they felt they had to “get hurt or harm someone” before they could get help.
And the report found that the poorest areas of the country have been hit hardest as spending on early intervention services was halved by councils in England from £3.8bn to £1.9bn between 2010-11 and 2020-21.
With a succession of Conservative-led governments slashing central funding to local authorities in England by around 40 per cent over the past 12 years, many town halls have responded by cutting services which they are not required by law to deliver, such as early intervention support for children.
Our political editor Andrew Woodcock reports:
Former BBC boss criticises Nadine Dorries for her string of ‘gaffes’
Former head of BBC, Roger Mosey criticised Nadine Dorries for her string of “gaffes” as culture secretary, adding that some of her instincts were “not wrong”.
Mr Mosey, who was appointed as the head of BBC in 2003, said Dorries appointment to the position by Boris Johnson was “punishment in itself,” adding that the “substance of her policies was worse”.
He made the remarks during a conversation with Radio Times while speaking about the BBC license fee, the privatisation of Channel 4 and the Online Safety Bill.
“Her gaffes ranged from confusing rugby union with rugby league, to talking about tennis ‘pitches’ and ‘downstreaming’ movies.”
He added: “The substance of her policies was worse... and yet, some of Dorries’s instincts are not wrong.”
Tory MPs to vote again as Truss, Mordaunt and Badenoch
Tory MPs will vote again today in the Conservative leadership contest, as the race for second place intensifies with Rishi Sunak’s place in the final two looking largely secure.
Penny Mordaunt, who last week created a significant lead over Liz Truss, now faces a difficult two days as she tries to boost her support among MPs after dropping a vote in the third ballot on Monday evening.
Despite signs of slowed momentum, Ms Mordaunt was still able to fend off a challenge by Ms Truss, receiving 82 votes to the foreign secretary’s 71 in the latest ballot.
The vote left Kemi Badenoch the remaining candidate with the lowest share of the vote after backbencher Tom Tugendhat was eliminated.
Boris Johnson claims he has delivered on ‘every single promise’ as he’s cheered on by Tory MPs
Boris Johnson claimed he had “delivered on every single promise” as he defended his record at No 10 and persuaded Conservatives to back the government in Monday’s confidence vote.
The outgoing PM attempted to polish his legacy by telling the Commons he had led “one of the most dynamic governments of modern times”, which had overcome “adversity on a scale we haven’t seen for centuries”.
Cheered on by Tory MPs, Mr Johnson said his party would soon “coalesce in loyalty” around a new leader – but also hinted that he would soon speak out against the Tory rebels who had kicked him out of office.
“We got Brexit done, and the rejoiners and revengers were left plotting and planning and biding their time,” he said, before adding: “And I will have more to say about the events of the last few weeks and months in due course.”
The PM pointed to his 2019 general election victory over Labour, saying the Tories had “sent the great blue ferret so far up their left trouser leg they couldn’t move”, adding: “We won seats they never dreamed of losing.”
Boris Johnson has left Conservatives in ‘deep s***’, former donor warns
Tory MPs voting for a new leader do not understand what “deep s***” Boris Johnson has left the party in, a former major Conservative donor has warned (Andrew Woodcock writes).
Hedge fund billionaire John Armitage blasted all of the contenders to succeed Mr Johnson as “slick and superficial” apart from Kemi Badenoch, who he said was “really top class”.
But he said he would wait to see how any new leader performed as prime minister before deciding whether to resume donations, which have totalled around £3m in recent years, including £500,000 under Mr Johnson.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s World at One, he warned that voters would not accept a new leader continuing with Mr Johnson’s “boosterism” in which attractive policies were launched but “nothing happens”.
And he denounced the focus of the Tory leadership hopefuls – with the exception of Rishi Sunak – on offering tax cuts.
Tom Tugendhat yet to back a former leadership rival after crashing out of race
Tom Tugendhat, who was on eliminated from the race to replace Boris Johnson on Monday, has not yet said which candidate he will now back.
Pitching himself as the candidate to offer a clean start for the Conservative Party, the backbench MP was widely seen to have performed strongly in the campaign and TV debates before being knocked out of the contest in the third ballot of Tory MPs.
He received 31 votes - the lowest of the remaining candidates - on Monday.
Relying on his record in the Army and his career as a backbencher chairing the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, Mr Tugendhat offered himself as a candidate untarnished by the scandals that dogged Mr Johnson and his Government.
Mr Tugendhat, who served in the Army Intelligence Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan, also repeatedly mocked his own frequent mentions of his time in the military.
