The Tory leadership contest is in full swing, and will decide who becomes the next prime minister replacing Boris Johnson.

Under the system used to elect the Conservative party's leader, MPs vote on who they want to lead, and the person with the least votes is eliminated.

Successive rounds of votes take place until only two candidates are left, and the final two are presented to the entire membership of the Tory Party.

As such, who MPs are backing is extremely important. Here's the latest who who is backing which declared candidate, as of the published time of this article.

Rishi Sunak – 35 backers

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak so far has the most MP nominations of any of the Tory leadership candidates (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

MPs to have declared their support include: Mark Harper, Jacob Young, Angela Richardson, John Glen, Laura Trott, Mark Spencer, Claire Coutinho, Kevin Hollinrake, Paul Maynard, Robert Jenrick, Bob Neil, Liam Fox, Mel Strive, Oliver Dowden, Simon Jupp, Bim Afolami, Simona Hoare, Louie French, Greg Hands, Ruth Edwards, Rebecca Pow, Andrew Murrison, Fay Jones, Peter Gibson, Helen Whately, Maria Caulfield, Craig Williams, Robert Goodwill, James Carlidge, Simon Hart, Gareth Davies, Siobhan Baillie, Garry Streeter, Laura Farris

Penny Mordaunt – 20 backers

Penny Mordaunt (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

MPs to have declared their support include: John Lamont, Nicola Richards, Michael Fabricant, James Sunderland, Duncan Baker, Theo Clarke, Caroline Dineage, Andrea Leadsom, Kieran Mullan, Charles Walker, Alicia Kearns, Craig Tracey, Harriet Baldwin, Damian Collins, James Gray, Elliot Colburn, Caroline Ansell, Robbie Moore, George Freeman, Derek Thomas, Maria Miller

Tom Tugendhat – 17 backers

Tom Tugendhat (PA) (PA Wire)

Damian Green, Aaron Bell, Jake Berry, Paul Holmes, Karen Bradley, John Stevenson, Robert Largan, Stephen Hammond, Robert Syms, Anne-Marrie Trevelyan, Mark Logan, Anne Marie Morris, Chris Green, Nickie Aiken, Damian Moore, Mark Pawsey, James Daly

Liz Truss - 15 backers

Liz Truss (AFP via Getty Images)

Alec Sherbrooke, Dehenna Davison, Wendy Morton, Vicky Ford, Jackie Doyle-Price, Julian Knight, Rob Butler, Chloe Smith, Dean Russell, Marcus Fysh, Darren Henry, Ranil Jayawardena, Simon Clarke, Therese Coffey, Kwasi Kwarteng

Nadhim Zahawi - 13 backers

Nadhim Zahawi (REUTERS)

Jonathan Gullis, Maggie Throup, Paul Scully, Sara Britcliffe, Tobias Ellwood, Jack Brereton, David Johnston, Amanda Milling, Brandon Lewis, Michelle Donelan, Mark Fletcher, Mark Jenkinson, Jesse Norman

Kemi Badenoch – 13 backers

Kemi Badenoch (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) (PA Media)

Lee Rowley, Lee Anderson, Eddie Hughes, Julia Lopez, Tom Hunt, Ben Bradley, Justin Tomlinson, Gareth Bacon, Caroline Johnson, Andrew Lewer, Neil O'Brien, Michael Gove, Leo Docherty

Jeremy Hunt - 13 backers

Jeremy Hunt (PA)

Philip Dunne, Steve Brine, Dan Poulter, Andrew Mitchell, Anthony Magnall, Crispin Blunt, Oliver Heald, Philip Davies, David Morris, Esther McVey, Peter Bottomley, Daniel Kaczynski, Jonathan Dangly

Suella Braverman – 11 backers

Suella Braverman (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

Desmond Swayne, Jason McCartney, Robin Millar, Henry Smith, Steve Baker, Julian Lewis, John Hayes, Richard Drax, Philip Hollobone, Danny Kruger, David Jones

Sajid Javid – 10 backers

Sajid Javid (AFP or licensors)

Rachel Maclean, Chris Philip, Sadiq Bhatti, Robin Walker, Ed Argar, Mike Wood, Steve Double, Mary Robinson, Rob Halfon, Jeremy Wright

Grant Shapps – 7 backers

Grant Shapps (PA) (PA Wire)

Paul Bristow, Robert Courts, George Eustice, James Davies, Mark Pritchard, Trudy Harrison, Graham Stuart