Just buy a railcard to beat latest fare rise, Tory transport minister suggests

A Conservative transport minister has prompted ridicule after suggesting that people worried about the latest rise in train fares should buy a railcard.
In response to a parliamentary question about this month's record 3.8 per cent rise Wendy Morton said passengers could use the cards which "offer discounts against most rail fares".
But campaigners branded the comments "remarkably out of touch" and “ludicrous” and pointed out that most people could not use railcards as they are restricted to certain groups and journeys.
This year's 3.8 per cent fare rise is the fastest in nearly a decade, and follows a 2.6 per cent rise pushed through by the government in 2021.
Ministers say the increase is lower than it could be because inflation has risen further since the increase was agreed – but the change will still see season ticket prices increase by nearly £200 on some popular routes.
The government pegs fares to RPI inflation, meaning that cost of living increases elsewhere in the economy result in the cost of rail travel also rising.
Asked by shadow rail minister Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi about the fare rise's impact on passenger numbers transport minister Ms Morton said:
"Whilst the change will affect each passenger slightly differently, we have a number of railcards in place that offer discounts against most rail fares."
She added: "We have saved a generation of passengers at least a third off their fares through the 16-17 and 26-30 ‘millennial’ railcard and went even further in November 2020 by extending these savings to former servicemen and women through a new Veterans Railcard.
"We have protected passengers by delaying these fare rises by two months and, even then, opting for a figure well below current inflation rates."
Labour shadow minister Mr Dhesi told The Independent: “The implication that railcards remedy ever-increasing rail fares is remarkably out of touch, even for this Conservative government. Railcards are certainly not available to everyone and should not be relied upon to ensure passengers can afford a train ticket.
UK news in pictures
Show all 50
"The cost of living crisis is taking larger and larger chunks out of hard-working people's wages. So, instead of cutting services and raising fares, Government should focus on investing in our network to make it more affordable, reliable and frequent."
Railcards are available for people aged 16-30, pensioners, people with disabilities, armed forces veterans and those travelling as couples agreed in advance.
But even where available the cards, which generally cost £30 a year, only give a third off certain journeys. The 16-30 railcard, for instance, one of the most common, has a £12 minimum fare on journeys made before 10am on weekdays - making it largely useless for commuters.
Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrats' transport spokesperson said: “The Government is totally out of touch with commuters, who are facing soaring ticket prices but reduced services.
“The suggestion that everyone struggling with rising rail costs should simply get a railcard is ludicrous, particularly because they don’t discount travel at peak times or reduce the cost of season tickets.
“Ministers must cancel the imminent rise in fares and issue a five year freeze - to protect families who rely on our rail network.”
Alice Ridley from Campaign for Better Transport said: “Unfortunately most people don’t qualify for a railcard so the fare rise will hit people’s pockets when they can least afford it and will do nothing to encourage people to choose the train and leave their cars at home, something we all need to be doing more of if we want to tackle climate change and boost the economy.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies