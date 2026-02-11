Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Liberal Democrats’ plan to scrap the Treasury and replace it with a “Department for Growth” based in Birmingham has already been criticised by its own MPs, with one saying they “despair” over the policy.

In a speech on Wednesday morning, Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper attacked the Treasury as “anti-growth” and proposed a radical shake-up of the British state.

Under the Lib Dems' plans, the new department would set taxes, oversee economic strategy, set fiscal rules and approve major infrastructure projects with “a mandate to boost long-term prosperity, improve living standards and end the cost-of-living crisis”.

She also said a smaller department for public expenditure would be set up to “oversee departmental spending and ensure value for money”.

The Liberal Democrats have announced a plan to break up the Treasury. The party’s deputy leader, Daisy Cooper, claims the Treasury is ‘anti-growth’ ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

But one Lib Dem MP said they “despair” at the policy, telling The Independent: “At a time when the government is imploding and people are crying out for serious policies, we announce this.”

However, Ms Cooper argued that the Treasury in its current form is “disconnected from the real economy”.

She said: “The Treasury does too much. Fiscal policy, economic policy and controlling government spending. In most other countries, these roles are split up.

“The Treasury enables governments to go for short-term tax grabs that suit political cycles over the need for long-term growth.

“And the Treasury is disconnected from the real economy. Despite holding all the economic power, the Treasury isn't responsible for policies on business or trade.

“In short, the Treasury is over centralised it drives short-term thinking, and it simply isn't designed to deliver the long-term economic growth that we need.”

Ms Cooper argued the plan would boost investment in the NHS, renewable energy and defence, as well as helping to make economic growth a priority and “get Britain growing again”.

She also claimed the new structure could improve UK-EU relations, reset the relationship between the government and business and raise “around £25bn a year to fix public services and the cost of living crisis”.

The MP for St Albans also justified the decision to place the new department in Birmingham by arguing that closing the productivity gap between the UK’s second biggest city and London would add £12bn a year to the economy.