Tory leadership - live: Liz Truss called out for ‘cheap’ jibe as Sunak denies stabbing Johnson in back
Asked if she would sit down with Johnson and Sunak to agree support on rising energy bills, Truss calls the idea ‘bizarre’
Liz Truss was criticised for her repeated “cheap” jibes at the media by Talk TV host Tom Newton Dunn at the end of the latest Tory leadership hustings event, after she blamed journalists for Boris Johnson’s downfall.
The foreign secretary, who is the front runner in the race to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister, had accused “some of the media” of trying to “talk our country down” in the event and said Newton Dunn asked questions in a “leftwing way”.
“For the record, that’s the third time you’ve attacked the media – a lot of which supports your campaign,” Newton Dunn said at one point. At the end of the event he told Ms Truss her jibes at the media were “cheap – and you know it”.
Ms Truss also dismissed calls to get together with Mr Johnson and her rival Rishi Sunak to discuss the cost of living crisis and agree upon a support package before the Tory leadership contest concludes, branding it “bizarre”.
Soaring inflation leaves departments needing £44bn cash boost
UK government departments are in need of a £44bn cash boost to plug a hole caused by inflation, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.
The think tank said in an analysis published on Wednesday that soaring inflation is expected to erase more than 40 per cent of the planned real-terms increase in funding for public services in the span of the next three years.
“Higher inflation makes the government’s plans for public service spending less generous than they were originally intended to be,” says Ben Zaranko, senior research economist at the IFS.
“Fully compensating departments and returning to the real-terms growth path set out last autumn could require at least £8bn of additional spending this year, and an extra £18bn in each of the next two years.”
It added that millions of families will be forced to pay an extra £30bn a year in tax as inflation is dragging people into higher income tax bands.
“Even if the new prime minister were to undo the [NI] rise, overall taxes on income would still rise under current policy,” Paul Johnson, director of the IFS, said.
Boris Johnson defends leaving cost-of-living crisis response to his successor
Speaking at a Downing Street reception on Tuesday, Boris Johnson said he was “absolutely certain” his successor will do more to ease the cost-of-living crisis for people.
He cracked jokes about it being one of his last events in the garden at Number 10, and the next prime minister being either a man or a woman.
“Whoever he or she may be, they, I’m absolutely certain, will be wanting to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do further in the next period, in December, January,” he said.
“I just want you to know that I’m absolutely confident we will have the fiscal firepower and the headroom to look after people as we’ve done throughout.”
First Tory MP switches support from Sunak to Truss
Chris Skidmore, a Conservative MP for Kingswood, has switched his support from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss in the Tory leadership race.
He has become the first Conservative MP to publically announce his defection.
Mr Skidmore told The Telegraph that he is switching support because he had become “increasingly concerned” by Mr Sunak’s “consistently changing position” on policy.
“It is never too late to make the right decision,” he said urging others to join him in supporting the foreign secretary.
Truss dismisses calls to discuss cost of living support with Sunak and Johnson
Describing it as “constitutionally, deeply undesirable” and a “kangaroo committee”, Liz Truss has dismissed calls to get together with Boris Johnson and her rival Rishi Sunak to discuss the cost of living crisis.
The frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said she is concentrating on her work as foreign secretary.
Industry leaders have urged the two candidates in the race to be the next prime minister to get together to discuss more support for households.
Tony Danker, the director of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said they should “agree a common pledge to support people and help quell fears” as experts warned energy bills could top a devastating £3,500 from October and £4,000 by the spring.
Ashley Cowburn has more.
Truss dismisses calls to discuss cost-of-living support with Sunak and Johnson
‘I think it will be constitutionally deeply undesirable,’ foreign secretary says
