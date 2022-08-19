Truss ‘would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion’ not to enter No 10, a polling expert has said (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are in Manchester to battle it out at another Tory leadership hustings event, as the frontrunner was accused of showing “her true colours” in an unearthed 2009 paper promoting vast spending cuts.

Labour said the think-tank report co-authored by Ms Truss – which called for “user charges for GPs”, the abolition of universal child benefit and the removal of the winter fuel payment – revealed that “the reality of her agenda is devastating cuts”.

Polls have consistently put Ms Truss as clear favourite to win the race for No 10, with elections guru Sir John Curtice saying the foreign secretary “would have to foul up in some spectacular fashion” for her rival to enter Downing Street instead.

Despite her strong position in the race to replace Boris Johnson, Ms Truss drew criticism from Mr Sunak’s team after she declined to attend a hustings organised by the National Farmers’ Union, and is now set to face farmers in September, marking one of the campaign’s final events.