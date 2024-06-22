General election - latest: Nigel Farage doubles down on ‘disgraceful’ Ukraine invasion remarks
Nigel Farage has doubled down on his comments that the west “provoked” Vladimir Putin into ordering his full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The Reform UK leader, writing in a column piece for The Telegraph, wrote that he could not be “blamed for telling the truth about Putin’s war”.
“What I have been saying for the past 10 years is that the West has played into Putin’s hands, giving him the excuse to do what he wanted to do anyway,” he wrote.
The Downing Street hopeful declined, however, to offer any alternative to the current backing of Ukraine and the offer of Nato and European Union membership.
British figures from across the political spectrum criticised Mr Farage’s original comments. Prime minister Rishi Sunak said the Reform leader was “playing into Putin’s hands”, while Sir Keir Stamer said it is “really clear that Russia is the aggressor” in the war on Ukraine.
Ben Wallace, the former defence minister and well-known advocate for Ukraine, described Mr Farage as a “pub bore”.
New poll suggests ‘truly historic’ election victory for Labour
A new poll has predicted that Labour are set to win a “truly historic” victory at the general election.
Pollster Savanta, in an exclusive poll for The Telegraph, showed Labour on 42 per cent (up two points), the Tories on 19 per cent and Reform on 16 per cent (up two).
It is the third poll in a row in which Reform has achieved its highest share in a Savanta poll since the party’s official creation in January 2021.
Emma Levin, Savanta’s associate director, said: “Our research suggests that we could be watching the collapse of the Conservative Party in real time. This is the lowest Conservative vote share ever in a Savanta poll, for the third poll in a row.
“Part of the reason for this is that Reform UK continues to make gains, at their highest level in a Savanta poll since January 2021.”
She added: “If Labour’s vote continues to hold up, while Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats eat into Conservative support, Keir Starmer’s party could be on for a truly historic election victory.”
X appears to block Reform UK ad account
X appears to have blocked the Reform UK ad account in what leader Nigel Farage has claimed shows the social media site is trying to “stop” their message.
Watch: Sunak accuses Farage of ‘playing into Putin’s hands’ with Ukraine comments
Farage doubles down on comments that West ‘provoked’ Russia into invading Ukraine
Nigel Farage has doubled down on comments that the West “provoked" Russia into invading Ukraine, claiming that he shouldn’t be “blamed for telling the truth”.
In a comment piece forThe Telegraph, he claimed that he was not a “mouthpiece” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, before repeating that he knew the war would happen back in 2014.
“There is no easy solution to the war,” he wrote. “But facing up to the truth about the causes and consequences must be a start.
“That is why I simply want to tell it as it is, and have done for a decade. Those slanderers who claim that telling the truth makes me a “mouthpiece for Putin” only reveal the weakness of their own case.”
He did not, however, offer any alternative policy for the war in Ukraine, despite claiming that he was being valiant in not conforming to popular backing of the invaded country.
