UK voters head to the polls in historic election that could end 14 years of Conservative power: Live updates
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party on course for historic win after 14 years of Conservative rule, pre-election polls suggest
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
The UK heads to the polls on Thursday to cast their votes in a general election to set the country’s political trajectory over the next five years.
While populist parties are enjoying success on mainland Europe, victory looks likely to go to the centre-left Labour Party, according to opinion polls during the campaign.
Under Britain’s first-past-the-post electoral system, candidates who secure the most votes in each of the 650 races for a parliamentary seat automatically enter the House Commons. The party which wins in a majority of constituencies secures the right to form a government.
Following 14 years of Conservative rule, marked by austerity, Brexit, the Covid pandemic and an inflationary crisis, Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has retained a commanding lead in polling over the course of the six-week campaign.
Rishi Sunak is the third Tory leader since Britain’s last general election in 2019, having been installed by the party after the implosion of his predecessor Liz Truss’s premiership, who herself had taken over from Boris Johnson after he was ousted by MPs.
Mr Sunak is battling to avoid a historic defeat, pre-election polls suggest, as he faces the fresh challenge of the ascendant hard-right Reform UK party, led by Brexit architect and former Ukip leader Nigel Farage.
Pinned: How to vote in the General Election - From finding a polling station to filling out your ballot
Voters in the UK are visiting polling stations up and down the country to have their say in which political party they want to represent their area and country.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak announced the snap general election at the end of May, sparking six frantic weeks of political campaigning. June has seen leaders, candidates and activists fight for every last vote: knocking on doors, taking part in televised debates, and trying to avoid controversy.
Opinion polling has consistently suggested the election will mark the end of 14 years of Conservative governance, with Labour flying ahead in projected voting intention. Some surveys predict smaller parties including the Lib Dems, Greens and Nigel Farage’s Reform UK could pick up record numbers of seats.
The true picture will remain unclear until Friday. Before that, the electorate must take to their local polling stations to cast their votes (if they have not done so already via a postal vote).
To ensure everyone gets a fair and equal chance to participate in this democratic process, there are a number of rules in place, which must be followed in and around polling stations.
Here’s everything you need to know about polling day:
How to vote in the election today: Finding a polling station and filling in a ballot
Here’s everything you need to know about voting in the general election
When will we know who’s won? An hour-by-hour guide to general election results and key seat announcements
After a whirlwind six-week general election campaign, the day has finally arrived, with millions heading to the polls to decide the future of the country.
In the lead-up to today, the Tories and Labour have scoured the country to secure votes as party leaders Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer battled it out in fierce head-to-head debates.
But the campaign trail was shaken by the last-minute addition of Nigel Farage as the new leader of Reform UK, chasing the PM’s tail in shock polls which saw the party only marginally behind the Conservatives in the vote share.
Here is a breakdown of exactly when to expect the key results on general election night:
General election results: Hour-by-hour guide to when key seats will be called tonight
Polls close at 10pm and big results will be announced throughout the night
Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak: Who said what in their general election campaign?
Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak: Who said what in their general election campaign?
After six long weeks of campaigning, voting day in the UK general election is here. But, do you think you know your party leaders? As voters head to the polls across the country on Thursday (4 July) , we are putting your knowledge to the test, as The Independent’s Eliza Ketcher asks the public: “Who said it, Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak?” From tool makers to immigration and Coca-Cola to Star Wars, can you guess who said what?
What are the dos and don’ts of election day?
With polling stations already open, many voters might be wondering about polling station etiquette. From taking selfies to telling others about how you voted, here’s everything you need to know.
You must vote at the polling station to which you have been assigned between 7am and 10pm today. If you are in a queue when the polls shut, you are still allowed to vote.
When you arrive, you will receive a ballot paper listing candidates and their respective parties in your constituency. You will have to take it to a screened booth where you will find a pencil to vote with. But you can use your one pen if you prefer.
If you make a mistake, you can ask for another ballot paper if you have not put it in the ballot box. Votes made with a tick or even a smiley face can be counted if the choice is clear, but if counting staff cannot read the ballot, it will be disqualified.
What can and can’t you do inside a polling station?
The general election is taking place on Thursday 4 July and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be voting for the first time. It's fair to say the polling station can be a little daunting if you've not been before, and there are a number of rules you need to follow when casting your ballot. Ahead of the election, it's important to know the regulations around snapping selfies, tweeting and talking about politics. Here, The Independent takes a look at what you can and can't do when voting.
The Electoral Commission advises against taking a selfie inside polling stations as it can risk accidentally giving away how someone else voted, which is against the law. But people are welcome to share pictures taken outside, even one with their dog. But you are not allowed to take pictures of the ballot paper you receive in a polling station, but you can photograph your postal ballot paper.
People can tell others how they voted, but only about their choice and not anyone else’s. The fine for revealing how another person voted is up to £5,000 or six months in prison.
However, people with a disability can have a presiding officer, a close family member aged 18 or over or an eligible voter to mark the paper for them. People with a visual impairment can ask for a device that allows them to mark their own ballot paper. A large print version is usually available at polling stations.
Politics Explained | Could the Tories really end up being the third-largest party in the Commons?
As prominent Tories admit they are facing a heavy defeat, Sean O’Grady looks at the history of the ‘supermajority’ –and the chances that the Conservatives, far from remaining the ruling party, will concede even the role of official opposition, Sean O’Grady writes.
He writes: “Even when the situation is hopeless, the leaders of a doomed party in a general election usually try to show a brave face. They have set phrases to rely on in such difficult circumstances: ‘The only poll that matters is the one on polling day.’ ‘All to play for.’ ‘Lots of undecideds out there.’ ‘That’s not what we’re hearing.’ ‘It’s too early to say, let’s see what the results are.’
“Indeed, that has been the pattern this year, too – until now. In effect conceding defeat, and a heavy one at that, top Tories are now asking voters to back them to provide a strong opposition to the expected Labour landslide, or “supermajority”, as they’re calling it.”
Read the full article here:
Could the Tories really end up being the third-largest party in the Commons?
As prominent Tories admit they are facing a heavy defeat, Sean O’Grady looks at the history of the ‘supermajority’ –and the chances that the Conservatives, far from remaining the ruling party, will concede even the role of official opposition
How bad could the general election result be for the Tories?
Pollster John Curtice makes final prediction before polls open in general election
Leading pollster highlighted two key uncertainties in predicting final result
Leaders issue final appeals of 2024 UK general election
Contenders to be the next prime minister issued their final appeals ahead of the 2024 UK general election result today.
Rishi Sunak, who was spotted this morning voting with his wife in North Yorkshire, made a last bid in the hopes of securing a few seats before the polls close tonight.
The current PM said: “Today is a pivotal moment for the future of our country.”
Mr Sunak admitted that he knows how “frustrated” people are following an “extremely difficult” few years, “but the answer is not to usher in a Labour government”.
Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was all smiles this morning as he cast his vote in London.
Keir Starmer is on track to smash electoral records and lead a landslide majority, opinion polls suggest.
In his last campaign bid, he said: “We cannot afford five more years under the Conservatives. But change will only happen if you vote Labour.
“Today is the chance to begin the work of rebuilding Britain with Labour.”
Count Binface: 'July the Fourth Be With You’
Count Binface, an independent MP candidate describing himself as an intergalactic space warrior, has posted a GIF saying “Bindependence day - time to take out the trash” on X.
He added to his post: “July the Fourth Be With You.”
Running for MP in his North Yorkshire constituency, 5,702-year-old Count Binface has a manifesto called “Bloody Loyal To Wherever I’m Standing For Election”. The manifesto includes promises to represent the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest, ban noisy snacks in cinemas and theatres, and invite European countries to be part of the UK for a “Union of Europe”.
The satirical political figure was brought to life by comedian Jonathan David Harvey and was known as Lord Buckethead before 2018.
In the 2024 London Mayoral Election, he placed 11th with 24,260 votes, beating Britain First’s candidate Nick Scanlon.
Other unusual candidates for the 2024 general election include Chris French, 47, who represents his pub as a political party, a man known as “Daddy Dragon” promising to “MEGA - Make England Great Again”, and AI Steve, the first completely AI-generated MP candidate ever.
General election: Who are the main party leaders and what are their policies?
General election: Who are the main party leaders and what are their policies?
Millions of voters are going to the polls on Thursday July 4 to choose a new Prime Minister
Polling predicts how Britain’s diverse voter base could swing at the general election
New polling has forecast how the UK’s different ethnic minority groups will likely be voting on Thursday, with the war in Gaza a major concern for 1 in 5 of the nation’s Asian voters.
Exclusive polling for The Independent by More In Common shows that Black voters are still far more likely to vote Labour than any other party and more than any other ethnicity.
Despite the Labour’s recent race rows, some 64 per cent of Black voters are set to rally behind Sir Keir Starmer’s party, compared with 37 per cent of the country’s white population.
Read the full report from Nadine White and Alicja Hagopian:
Polling predicts how Britain’s diverse voter base could swing at the general election
Exclusive: polling shows that war in Gaza may impact 1 in 5 Asian voters ahead of tomorrow’s ballot, though ethnic minority voters stay loyal to Labour overall.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments