A new survey shows that British voters have “limited enthusiasm” for the UK-EU trade deal negotiated by Boris Johnson.
Only one in five people described the post-Brexit agreement as a “good deal”, the findings by the polling group What UK Thinks and the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) showed.
Sir John Curtice, politics professor at Strathclyde university, who led the research told The Financial Times the findings were “far from a ringing endorsement” of the deal thrashed out by Lord Frost in 2020.
It comes as new policing laws contained within the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill to allow authorities to restrict “noisy” protests should be scrapped, a cross-party group of MPs and peers has urged.
Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights said the proposals were “not necessary in a democratic society” and also said the new laws could give the home secretary and authorities too much power.
New royal yacht ‘a complete waste of time’ says Clarke
Former chancellor Lord Ken Clarke said that spending £200 million on a new royal yacht was a “complete waste of time” and that the UK has “no money for that kind of thing.”
Boris Johnson announced a new flagship to replace the Royal Yacht Britannia in late May and suggested the ship could help Britain seize post-Brexit trade opportunities.
When asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday if he thought it was a good use of public funds, he said: “Complete waste of time, silly populist nonsense.
“It’s a symptom, £200 million is not going to cause problems, but it shows there are people in Number 10 who just think there’s free money and who think that waving a Union Jack and sending yachts and aircraft carriers around the world shows what a great power we are.
“We have no money for that kind of thing.”
MPs urge government to review regulations for direct-to-consumer genetic testing
The government must review the ease with which genomic tests can be sold directly to consumers, a Commons committee has said, as the popularity of products such as at-home ancestry kits continues to grow.
Last September, ministers published the Genome UK report, which sets out a 10-year strategy for Britain to become “the most advanced genomic healthcare system in the world” – including plans for the UK to grow new genomics healthcare companies and increase private sector investment.
But in their “Direct-to-consumer genomic testing Report”, published on Tuesday, MPs sitting on the Science and Technology Committee have advised policymakers to address the possible risks posed by the increasing availability and scope of consumer genomic testing.
Government borrowing eases as eased lockdown restrictions boost economic recovery
Government borrowing eased back in May as the lifting of lockdown restrictions spurred on Britain’s economic recovery and drove tax revenues higher, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said government borrowing stood at £24.3 billion in May, down from £43.8 billion a year earlier at the height of the pandemic.
Central government receipts rose £7.5 billion year-on-year to £56.9 billion as restrictions eased further last month, with indoor hospitality reopened on May 17, providing a boost to the economy.
Government spending in May fell £10.9 billion to £81.8 billion, the figures showed.
But the ONS said that despite the year-on-year fall, it was still the second highest May borrowing on record and £18.9 billion more than in May 2019 before the pandemic struck.
The ONS revised down borrowing for the financial year to the end of March by £1.1 billion to £299.2 billion, though this was still the highest since the end of the Second World War and equivalent to 14.3% of UK gross domestic product (GDP).
The amount of Government debt now sits at £2.2 trillion at the end of May, or around 99.2% of GDP, the highest ratio since the 99.5% recorded in March 1962.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak reiterated his pledge to “get the public finances on a sustainable footing”.
“That’s why at the Budget in March I set out the difficult but necessary steps we are taking to keep debt under control in the years to come,” he added.
Proposed laws to restrict ‘noisy’ protests breach human rights and must be scrapped, government told
Concerning new policing laws will hand too much power to the home secretary and give authorities “oppressive” rights to quash protests, a cross-party group of MPs and peers has warned.
Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights found that proposals to allow police to restrict “noisy” protests were “not necessary in a democratic society” and must be scrapped.
