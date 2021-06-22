✕ Close Boris Johnson fails to deny plans to cut back on pensions

A new survey shows that British voters have “limited enthusiasm” for the UK-EU trade deal negotiated by Boris Johnson.

Only one in five people described the post-Brexit agreement as a “good deal”, the findings by the polling group What UK Thinks and the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen) showed.

Sir John Curtice, politics professor at Strathclyde university, who led the research told The Financial Times the findings were “far from a ringing endorsement” of the deal thrashed out by Lord Frost in 2020.

It comes as new policing laws contained within the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill to allow authorities to restrict “noisy” protests should be scrapped, a cross-party group of MPs and peers has urged.

Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights said the proposals were “not necessary in a democratic society” and also said the new laws could give the home secretary and authorities too much power.