Rishi Sunak has fired the starting gun for a 4 July general election - but his opening speech was marred after journalists were forcibly ejected from his event by security.

The political correspondent Darren McCaffrey said they had not been allowed in because broadcast arrangements had been “pooled” - so other broadcasters there were obliged to share footage with others.

It came after the prime minister addressed the nation in the pouring rain, as he battled against the deafening sound of Things Can Only Get Better playing in the background – the 90s hit which famously became a New Labour anthem during Tony Blair’s successful campaign.

In a drenched suit, he said the King had granted his request to dissolve Parliament, and he promised to “fight for every vote” over the next few weeks.

Sir Keir Starmer declared “it’s time for change” and told Britons to vote Labour in response to the PM’s announcement.

He said: “By the force of our democracy, power returns to you. A chance to change for the better your future.”