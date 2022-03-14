More than 43,000 people have registered their interest in sponsoring Ukrainian refugees to stay in their homes – just hours after the government website went live.

Offering those who provide sanctuary a monthly payment of £350, the scheme was formally launched today after days of criticism over the government’s handling of the humanitarian crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Michael Gove told MPs it will allow Ukrainian’s with no family links to come to the UK and benefit from “unrestricted access” to benefits, employment and health care.

The levelling up secretary added there would be “no limit” to the number of Ukrainian’s who can benefit from the scheme.

As of 9.30pm – five hours after being launched – more than 43,000 people had registered their interest in the programme, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.

A spokesperson added that the number was was “continuing to rise”.

The website – Homes for Ukraine – states: “This bespoke scheme will offer a route to those who want to come to the UK who have someone here willing to provide them with a home.

The website adds: “Sponsors should provide accommodation for as long as they are able, but we have a minimum expectation of 6 months.

“Someone is eligible for the scheme if they are a Ukrainian national or the immediate family member of a Ukrainian national, and were resident in Ukraine prior to 1 January 2022.”

It adds those members of the public with a person they wish to sponsor should get in contact with them directly and prepare to fill in a visa application, which will go live on 18 March, with all their details.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

“If you don’t know anyone who you wish to sponsor you may wish to get in touch with charities, faith groups or local community organisations who are starting to make connections between individuals,” it adds.

However, within minutes of the website going live, the link to the registration page was broken, leading users to a page stating that the site “cannot be reached”.

Labour MP Mike Kane pointed out that the website had crashed, noting that the ITV journalist Paul Brand had reported that is was not working and that the site could not be reached.

In response, Mr Gove appeared to deny the claim, saying: “I’m very sorry if Paul Brand’s internet connection is wonky.

“It seems as though the connection for my honourable friend the member for Rutland and Melton is superior – she has just signed up.”

Earlier the transport secretary Grant Shapps announced he would be signing up to the scheme to sponsor a Ukrainian refugee to live with his family.

“We’ve spent the past few weeks as a family discussing the devastating situation in Ukraine, and so we intend to apply today to join other UK households in offering our home to provide refuge to Ukrainians until it is safe for them to return to their country,” he said in a message at lunchtime on Monday.

