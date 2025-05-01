Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Local elections live: Polls to open in Starmer’s first major ballot box test as PM

Voters to cast ballots in 23 local authorities and six mayoral contests across England

David Maddox
Political editor
,Tara Cobham
Thursday 01 May 2025 06:09 BST
Comments
The local elections are set to get underway as Sir Keir Starmer faces his first major test at the ballot box since becoming prime minister
The local elections are set to get underway as Sir Keir Starmer faces his first major test at the ballot box since becoming prime minister (The Independent/Getty Images)

Voters across England will go to the polls in the local elections and Runcorn and Helsby by-election today in the first major test for Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

They will also be an important test for Nigel Farage and Reform UK to see if their high poll ratings since last summer translate into real votes.

The Tories are also set for a difficult day defending more than 900 council seats across the country while lagging behind both Labour and Reform in most polls.

A total of 1,641 council seats are up for grabs in 23 local authorities across England, with the Tories defending 954 of them.

A key test for all parties will be in the six mayoral contests for the West of England, Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, North Tyneside, Doncaster, Greater Lincolnshire, and Hull and East Yorkshire.

And maybe the biggest test of all will be the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, called because of the departure of disgraced former Labour MP Mike Amesbury after his conviction for assault.

Polls will be open from 7am until 10pm.

The 23 local authority elections and six mayoral contests happening across England

Of the 23 local authorities holding elections, 14 are county councils: Cambridgeshire, Derbyshire, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

Polls are also taking place in eight unitary authorities: Buckinghamshire, Cornwall, Durham, North Northamptonshire, Northumberland, Shropshire, West Northamptonshire and Wiltshire.

In addition, one metropolitan council, Doncaster, is holding an election.

Tara Cobham1 May 2025 06:30

Every council and mayoral election taking place this week

Here is a full list of the local and mayoral elections due to take place on Thursday May 1 2025, as well as details of the elections that have been postponed until 2026:

Every council and mayoral election taking place this week

Some 23 councils are holding elections, while nine have been postponed until 2026.
Tara Cobham1 May 2025 06:15

Tories defending large number of seats across much of country

Over 1,600 council seats are being contested across 23 local authorities, alongside elections for four regional mayors and two local mayors.

The majority of these council seats were last up for grabs in May 2021, during a period of heightened popularity for the then-ruling Conservative party under Boris Johnson, following the initial success of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

This means the Tories are defending a large number of seats across much of the country: they currently control 19 of the 23 local authorities holding elections on May 1, either as the majority party or a minority administration.

Tara Cobham1 May 2025 06:00

What time will polls be open and when will local election results be announced

Voters will be casting their ballots in local elections held across the country today.

Polls will be open from 7am until 10pm on Thursday 1 May.

All estimated declaration times are for Friday 2 May.

Tara Cobham1 May 2025 05:45

Analysis: Key seats to watch in the 2025 local elections

England’s local elections on 1 May represent a key test for all the major parties.

In what could be a new era of multi-party politics, Labour and Reform are almost neck-and-neck in the latest national opinion polls, with the Tories lagging behind.

Here are the key seats to look out for in the early hours of Friday morning and beyond – and why they matter:

Key seats to watch in the 2025 local elections

Will a string of controversial policies be Labour’s downfall at the ballot box? And will Reform surge ahead leaving the Tories in their wake as pollsters predict? Kate Devlin looks at where the votes will count the most on 1 May
Tara Cobham1 May 2025 05:30

Everything you need to know about the local elections

Elections are being held in England on May 1 to choose hundreds of councillors, a handful of mayors and a new MP for the constituency of Runcorn & Helsby.

Here, we check out the locations, timings and key numbers behind this year’s contests:

When are the local elections? Everything you need to know

There are 23 local authorities holding elections, including 14 county councils.
Tara Cobham1 May 2025 05:15

Local election polls to open in Starmer’s first major ballot box test as PM

The local elections are set to get underway as Sir Keir Starmer faces his first major test at the ballot box since becoming prime minister.

Voters are heading to the polls in 23 council areas across England and six mayoral contests across devolved regions today.

A by-election is also being held in the Runcorn and Helsby constituency, which was triggered by the resignation of former MP Mike Amesbury after his conviction for punching a man. The contest will be watched closely as Labour faces a battle against Nigel Farage’s Reform UK despite winning with 53 per cent of the vote less than a year ago.

The PM has not visited the area – but allies have insisted he has been campaigning ahead of the local contests. However, Sir Keir accepted the results could be tough for the incumbent government, with so many of the elections in traditional Tory heartlands.

But then Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives also fear losing ground across England, with the Tory vote being squeezed by both Reform and the Liberal Democrats.

Tara Cobham1 May 2025 05:00

Voters to cast ballots in these 23 council areas and six mayoral contests across England

Tara Cobham30 April 2025 05:15

