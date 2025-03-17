UK politics live: Nigel Farage attends Reform press conference while Rupert Lowe ‘bullying’ scandal hangs over
The press conference comes after police launched an investigation into suspended MP Rupert Lowe, who denies claims of wrongdoing
Nigel Farage will lead a Reform UK press conference as the party grapples with a bitter feud that threatens the group’s soaring popularity.
The Reform leader will be joined by MPs Richard Tice, Lee Anderson, James McMurdock and chairman Zia Yusuf at the Royal Horseguards Hotel, London.
It comes as Techne’s weekly tracker poll for The Independent has shown Reform falling to its lowest point since January in the wake of Mr Farage’s suspension of fellow Reform MP Rupert Lowe over claims that he made threats against Mr Yusuf.
Police are investigating claims of “verbal threats” allegedly made by MP Rupert Lowe. He denies the allegations.
Mr Lowe claimed Mr Farage threw him out of Reform because he had challenged Mr Farage’s leadership, deriding him as a “Messiah.”
Tensions between Mr Lowe and Mr Farage have simmered since Elon Musk said last year that the former Southampton chairman would be a better Reform leader than Mr Farage.
Meanwhile, the government is expected to set out plans for welfare reform in an effort to get more people back to work and cut the cost of a benefits bill.
The move has angered MPs within Labour’s ranks, with veteran left-winger Diane Abbott warning that reducing benefits is “not a Labour thing to do”.
Fresh blow to Rachel Reeves as UK’s economic forecast slashed
Rachel Reeves’ mission to grow the UK economy has taken yet another knock, as the country’s economic forecast has been slashed as a result of a mounting trade war sparked by Donald Trump’s global tariffs.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cut its predictions for UK growth to 1.4 per cent in 2025 and 1.2 per cent in 2026, down from 1.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent in its previous predictions.
The graph below shows the OECD economic outlook predictions for countries across the world as US president Donald Trump’s tariff war begins to bite:
The Independent’s Political Correspondent Millie Cooke has the full report on the OECD’s projections here.
Government faces growing backlash within its own ranks over welfare reforms
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall is expected to set out plans for welfare reform on Tuesday in an effort to get more people back to work and cut the cost of a benefits bill.
However, there has been an outcry from some Labour MPs over the reforms.
Several backbenchers have expressed frustration at the lack of communication from ministers, with one describing “engagement sessions” held by Number 10 as a “tickbox exercise” and another saying many of their colleagues had made it clear they would vote against such proposals.
But, Emma Reynolds, the economic secretary to the treasury, said Labour backbenchers are “jumping to conclusions” about expected reforms to the welfare system before the plans are confirmed.
Coming up | Reform UK press conference
For context,
A police investigation has been launched into claims of “verbal threats” allegedly made by MP Rupert Lowe.
The 67-year-old MP for Great Yarmouth was suspended by Reform UK amid allegations about his conduct, which he denies.
Reform said Mr Lowe had been reported to the police over alleged “threats of physical violence” to party chairman Zia Yusuf.
It also claimed that two women working in the MP’s offices had made complaints about “workplace bullying” and “derogatory remarks”.
Mr Lowe has strenuously denied the claims.
