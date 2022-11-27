UK’s trade export growth slower than EU, US and G7 countries under Tories

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brexit and beyond email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Britain’s export growth has fallen well behind that of other major countries, including Germany and the US, since the Tories came to power, new analysis shows.

Figures collated by the House of Commons Library show that UK trade exports grew just 24.4 per cent between 2010 and 2021, representing the lowest rate of growth among G7 countries apart from Japan.

The EU averaged export growth of 35.5 per cent during the same period, while the US saw a 37 per cent boost and Germany averaged 34.5 per cent – all substantially better than the UK.

That’s despite a high-profile government trade blitz and claims that Brexit would help the UK to do business abroad. Under the last Labour government, the value of exports grew from £243.3bn in 1997 to £452.9bn in 2010.

The government has said that its forthcoming export strategy will turn the UK’s performance around, and there are already signs of good export performance this year. But Labour accused ministers of a “consistent failure to champion exports” and said the Brexit trade deal needed to be reformed alongside the introduction of a new industrial strategy.

Gareth Thomas, Labour’s shadow trade minister, told The Independent: “These devastating figures underline a decade of weak economic growth with a consistent failure to champion exports and help British businesses get their products into overseas markets.

“When the Conservatives’ own former export minister thinks the government isn’t doing enough to help, it’s time for change. Labour will make economic growth our priority for government, to tackle the cost of living crisis and increase the number of well-paid jobs.

“As part of our growth plan, we will reform the trade deal with Europe to reduce red tape, will establish a new industrial strategy to boost manufacturing, and will boost export promotion.”

Business groups have said that new barriers to trade with Britain’s closest neighbour – the EU – are making it even harder to export goods. Under the analysis, only Japan, whose economy was stagnant for large parts of the 11-year period, performed worse than the UK, while France saw broadly similar levels of growth.

The analysis is based on numbers from the UN Conference on Trade and Development, which uses official national figures.

Labour also said that the latest Department for International Trade figures show that the deal struck with Japan in 2020 by the then trade secretary Liz Truss was an “irrefutable” failure. The figures show that British exports to the country declined from £12.3bn to £11.9bn in the year ending in June 2022 – including a 4.9 per cent slump in goods.

Despite Ms Truss’s famous boasts at the 2014 Tory conference of “selling tea to China” and “opening up new pork markets” in Beijing, British exporters were at the time underperforming compared with their competitors.

And voting to leave the EU in 2016 has made matters significantly worse. The government’s own Office for Budget Responsibility said last week that Brexit has had a “significant adverse impact” on UK trade “via reducing both overall trade volumes and the number of trading relationships between UK and EU firms”.

Government trade officials say that UK exports have reached £748bn in the past 12 months, an increase of £132bn on the previous 12 months. But this sharp rise is just £48bn higher than in 2019, with UK exports having been affected by Brexit and the pandemic in the intervening period, meaning that the new figure amounts to only a 6.9 per cent rise over the past four years.

Previously released Eurostat figures from Brussels show a 14 per cent hit to exports from Britain in 2021 amid mounting red tape for businesses that had previously enjoyed single market and customs union membership.

Earlier this month, Rishi Sunak effectively abandoned any hope of getting a US trade deal before the next election, telling reporters at the G20 summit in Bali that there were other ways in which the US and UK could cooperate.

But trade economists have pointed out that even with such deals in place, there is little hope of making up the ground lost by leaving the single market.

Former environment secretary George Eustice said earlier this month that one free trade agreement signed with Australia was “not actually very good”, while former Tory exports minister Mike Freer previously said that the Department for International Trade had failed to do enough to help businesses sell their goods overseas.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 25 November 2022 A person films himself doing kick-ups with a football during sunrise on Primrose Hill in London Reuters UK news in pictures 24 November 2022 Teachers on the picket line outside Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh in a protest over pay. Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have walked out in the first national strike over pay for almost 40 years, with the action by teachers expected to close the majority of schools across Scotland PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2022 The Redcar Blast Furnace, Casting Houses, the Dust Catcher and Charge Conveyors, at the former steelworks site which have dominated the Teesside skyline for over four decades, are brought down by controlled explosion PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, walks with King Charles III as they inspect a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome for his State Visit to the UK at Horse Guards Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2022 Ocean Rebellion activists demonstrate by vomiting fake oil and causing a fire during a protest outside the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), central London, which coincides with a wider series of actions focussed on cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry PA UK news in pictures 20 November 2022 The sun rises over Bristol Harbourside as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on a cold, but sunny morning across the south west PA UK news in pictures 19 November 2022 Sparks fly as a blacksmith forges steel on an anvil at the National Trust's Finch Foundry in Oakhampton, Devon to mark St Clement's Day, the patron saint for blacksmiths PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2022 Kevin Sinfield on day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from to York to Bradford. The former Leeds captain is set to complete seven ultra-marathons in as many days in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease, finishing by running into Old Trafford at half-time of the Rugby League World Cup tournament’s finale on 19 November PA UK news in pictures 17 November 2022 Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons to deliver his autumn statement PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2022 Emma Woolf, great niece of British author Virginia Woolf, and her son Ludovic sit next to a new bronze statue of Woolf, unveiled in Richmond, London Reuters UK news in pictures 15 November 2022 Lesley Sutcliffe shelters from the rain next to a life-sized replica of the innermost coffin of King Tutankhamun by artist Amanda Stoner as it goes on display inside a traditional red telephone box which has been converted into a museum, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 14 November 2022 Members of the hospitality sector demonstrate outside parliament in London. The head of the Confederation of British Industry is urging the UK government to relax immigration rules to help British companies with severe staff shortages, ahead of the chancellors autumn statement EPA UK news in pictures 13 November 2022 England celebrate winning the men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia AAP Image/Reuters UK news in pictures 12 November 2022 The City of London Pride Group take part in the parade during the Lord Mayor's Show PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2022 City workers attend a Remembrance Day ceremony at Lloyd's of London, in the City of London, to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War PA UK news in pictures 10 November 2022 A grey heron lands on the river Dodder in Dublin on a sunny autumn morning PA UK news in pictures 9 November 2022 Australia and Spain play during the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup group A match at the Copper Box Arena, London PA UK news in pictures 8 November 2022 A migrant attempting to communicate with journalists is pinned against a fence by members of staff, before being taken out of view, at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility, located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent PA UK news in pictures 7 November 2022 Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of a protester who has climbed a gantry on the M25 between junctions six and seven in Surrey, leading to the closure of the motorway PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2022 A grey seal with its pup, at the Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in north Lincolnshire, where they come every year in late October, November and December to give birth to their pups near the sand dunes, the wildlife spectacle attracts visitors from across the UK PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2022 Demonstrators with placards calling for a General Election march near the Houses of Parliament AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 4 November 2022 A peacock is seen in the early winter sunshine in the Dutch Gardens in Holland Park AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 3 November 2022 Florence Kasumba, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and Lupita Nyong’o attend the European Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London Getty UK news in pictures 2 November 2022 A red squirrel gathers nuts in Pitlochry, Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 1 November 2022 England’s Tara-Jane Stanley scores their side’s seventh try against Brazil during the Women’s Rugby League World Cup group A match at Headingley Stadium, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 31 October 2022 GB’s James Hall competes during the men’s parallel bars qualification at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2022 People dressed in Halloween costumes paddle board along the river Avon in Christchurch, Dorset PA UK news in pictures 29 October 2022 Members of the public take pictures as police officers remove activists from a road during a “Just Stop Oil” protest, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 28 October 2022 A cosplayer attends the MCM Comic Con London 2022 at the ExCel Centre in London Reuters UK news in pictures 27 October 2022 98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan, whose story is among those featured on the giant poppy wall, during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal, at Hay's Galleria in central London PA UK news in pictures 26 October 2022 A meerkat explores a pumpkin in the enclosure at Wild Place, Bristol, where some of the animals are having pumpkin treats as part of their environmental enrichment PA UK news in pictures 25 October 2022 King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government PA UK news in pictures 24 October 2022 Rishi Sunak celebrates with Tory MPs outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters after becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party Reuters UK news in pictures 23 October 2022 The Green Man at October Plenty, Borough Market's annual Autumn Harvest festival, in London, which returns for the first time post pandemic PA UK news in pictures 21 October 2022 Sculptor Peter McKenna puts the finishing touches to a pumpkin that will form part of the ‘Planet A’ Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail in the West Yorkshire town PA UK news in pictures 20 October 2022 Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London to announce her resignation AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 19 October 2022 Salmon leap up Stainforth Force on the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales as they swim upriver to their spawning grounds during the annual Salmon migration PA UK news in pictures 18 October 2022 Just Stop Oil protesters continue their protest for a second day on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex and which remains closed for traffic, after it was scaled by two climbers from the group PA UK news in pictures 17 October 2022 Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator's Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife PA UK news in pictures 16 October 2022 A protester holds a placard during a march into central London at a demonstration by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 October 2022 A member of the public drags an activist who is blocking the road during a "Just Stop Oil" protest, in London, Britain REUTERS UK news in pictures 14 October 2022 Germany’s Women’s double skulls during day one of the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals at Saundersfoot beach, Pembrokeshire PA UK news in pictures 13 October 2022 Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother of four Martina Martin, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday PA UK news in pictures 12 October 2022 Motorists in Coventry pass trees showing autumnal colour PA UK news in pictures 11 October 2022 A woman and her dog in the the North Sea at Tynemouth Longsands beach before sunrise PA UK news in pictures 10 October 2022 Police officers remove a campaigner from a Just Stop Oil protest on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace, London PA UK news in pictures 9 October 2022 A drummer plays during the Diwali on the Square celebration, in Trafalgar Square, London PA UK news in pictures 8 October 2022 Timothee Chalamet attending the UK premiere of Bones and All during the BFI London Film Festival 2022 at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London PA UK news in pictures 7 October 2022 Two young male fallow deer lock antlers in Dublin’s Phoenix park as rutting season begins PA UK news in pictures 6 October 2022 The Princess of Wales during a cocktail making competition during a visit to Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market situated in Belfast city centre, as part of the royal visit to Northern Ireland PA

Will McGarrigle, head of global trade policy at business group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said that new barriers to trade between Britain and the EU are constraining exports.

“UK trade as a percentage of GDP is the lowest in the G7. Improving export performance is vital for growth across the country,” he said. “That starts with our nearest neighbour. Despite having a tariff- and quota-free deal with the EU, firms still face significant administrative burdens and costs to export there, and for the full potential of the deal to be felt by business, compromise from both sides is needed to resolve [the problems relating to] the Northern Ireland protocol.”

He added: “More holistically, helping businesses of all sizes to scale up their global sales, including by using trade deals, is crucial. Firms which export not only benefit from higher growth and profit but are more resilient, being better able to weather domestic economic shocks.”

The poor trade performance compared with that of the UK’s competitors comes after the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey told MPs Britain was also falling “dramatically” behind in terms of growth.

Last week, Mr Bailey told the Treasury select committee that UK GDP was now 0.7 per cent lower than its pre-Covid level, compared with that of the eurozone, which was 2.1 per cent higher than it was at the end of 2019, and that of the US, which was 4.2 per cent higher.

A spokesperson for the Department of International Trade said: “We’re promoting the UK’s world-class exporters to help them take advantage of global opportunities. UK exports have reached £748bn in the last 12 months, an increase of £132bn on the previous 12 months and £48bn higher than in 2019.

“Our 12-point export strategy and new export academies give businesses the tools they need to sell to the world, while our ambitious new trade deals open up even more opportunities to create jobs, boost higher wages and grow the economy.”