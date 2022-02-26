A former Conservative cabinet minister has urged the government to “rip up” bureaucracy and provide sanctuary to people fleeing Ukraine.

As the Kremlin wages war on the Eastern European country, Tory MP Julian Smith said ministers must “welcome” those who have been displaced, and “make it as easy as possible to be here”.

According to the latest estimates from the UN refugee agency, almost 116,000 have fled their homes — predominately to Poland, Hungary, Moldova, Slovakia and Romania — since Vladimir Putin declared war.

Earlier this week The Independent reported that there is currently no safe and legal route for Ukrainians to travel directly from the country to the UK in order to seek asylum, unless they have close British relatives.

A No 10 spokesperson said on Friday that troops had been deployed to help the humanitarian response in Poland and was “working incredibly closely with Ukraine’s neighbours” to help support those fleeing.

But they would not be drawn on any further action when asked about safe and legal routes for those wanting to seek asylum in the UK.

Posting on social media on Saturday, former cabinet minister Mr Smith stressed: “It’s really important that the United Kingdom makes an immediate open, welcoming & warm hearted commitment of sanctuary to those who wish to leave Ukraine.

“Rip up the usual bureaucracy & let’s just say they are welcome & will make is as easy as possible to be here.”

Speaking during a visit to Birmingham, the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also said Britain should be prepared to take in Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, saying the government has “got this one wrong” in continuing to apply existing visa rules.

“We must help Ukrainian people looking for safety. That is what we have always done as a country in a moment like this,” he said in a pooled clip for broadcasters.

“The Government has got this one wrong. They are applying the same rules as they had before.”

He called for a “humanitarian approach” with “sanctuary for those who are fleeing from Russian aggression, fleeing from this invasion, fleeing for their lives”.

It comes after a poll by YouGov — following the Russian invasion — found almost two thirds of British people would support the introduction of a resettlement scheme for those fleeing Ukraine.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said the war was “already having devastating consequences”, adding: “The UK has a duty to work with our allies to provide humanitarian assistance and support to those fleeing this horrific situation.”

A man walks past a building damaged following a rocket attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP)

“We must also work with the UN Refugee Agency to make sure contingency plans are ready for further support and sanctuary schemes that will be needed and be prepared to play our part in further international action to support refugees.”

In an update posted on Twitter on Saturday, the Home Office said the UK government “has an extensive visa application centre network” in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

“Ukrainians in these countries can access these services & apply for visa under existing immigration routes,” they said.

The department added: “We have been planning for the impact that a Russian invasion would have on visa application centres, and swift action was taken to ensure contingency plans were put in place.

“More staff have been surged to visa application centres. Dependants of [UK] nationals residents in [Ukraine] needing a UK visa can apply through the new, temporary Lviv location or through a visa application centre in nearby countries including Poland, Moldova, Romania & Hungary”.