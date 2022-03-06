A former Nato supreme commander in Europe has broken with the consensus of military leaders to plead for the West to enforce a no fly zone over Ukraine.

General Philip Breedlove argued the move – rejected by the military alliance – could be carried out without “bellicose rules of engagement” that would spark a wider conflict with Russia.

Earlier, the head of the UK armed forces became the latest military leader to rule out a no fly zone, warning it could trigger the “escalation” of Nato shooting down Russian planes.

“A no-fly zone would not help. Most of the destruction is coming from artillery. It’s not coming from Russian aircraft,” Admiral Sir Tony Radakin argued.

But General Breedlove asked: “How many casualties does it take before we take a different approach to this war?”

“I think there’s 42 million or so Ukrainians. Does it take 42 million to convince the West that we should have a different approach to this war? This is the questions that need to be going to leaders now.”

General Breedlove, a US air force general who served as Nato Supreme Allied Commander Europe between 2013 and 2016, argued a “humanitarian no fly zone” is possible.

It would be “one in which we go in with a decidedly non-bellicose set of rules of engagement,” he told Times Radio.

“Those rules of engagement whereby we talk to our enemy, and we say we are not going to fire on you unless you fire on us,” he argued.

It would depend on “even in Mr. Putin’s heart, he could find a way to agree to some humanitarian relief,” he added.

Some defence experts argue that the West will be drawn inevitably into the conflict, if it drags on for years as feared, as it continues to supply weapons and aid to Ukraine.

That view argues it may be better to act now, to prevent Vladimir Putin killing larger numbers of Ukrainians from the air.

But Putin has upped the stakes by warned that imposing a no fly zone will be considered as “participation in the armed conflict” by the Western powers.

Admiral Radakin told the BBC: “If we were to police a no-fly zone, it means that we probably have to take out Russian defence systems and we would have Nato aircraft in the air alongside Russian aircraft and then the potential of shooting them down – and then that leads to an escalation.”

Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister, echoed the view, saying: “We’re not going to get ourselves into a direct military conflict with Putin because that would be a massive escalation.”

And Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “Everybody understands why we can’t have a no-fly zone, why direct military assistance is not possible.”