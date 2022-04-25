Ministers targeted by Russian hoax callers pretending to be captured British citizens

Exclusive: Russian information operations believed to be behind calls, made to private offices of Cabinet members

Samuel Lovett
Senior News Correspondent
Monday 25 April 2022 15:12
Comments
<p>Russia Ukraine War</p>

Russia Ukraine War

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ministers are being targeted by hoax callers pretending to be British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine, The Independent understands.

Russian information operations are believed to be behind the calls, which have been made to the private offices of Cabinet members.

To date, two British soldiers fighting with the Ukrainian army have been captured by Vladimir Putin’s troops, both of whom were paraded on Russian television last week.

In an email sent by Cabinet Office security last week, staff were urged not to engage with callers impersonating the soldiers and instead direct them to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

There is concern that the calls are being recorded with the intention of being doctored and then released publicly to embarrass the government, which has already been caught out in this fashion.

Recommended

Last month, footage was shared online of a video call between defence secretary Ben Wallace and a man posing as the Ukrainian prime minister, Denys Shmyhal.

The episode raised serious questions about the security failings that led to pranksters accessing one of the UK’s most senior ministers and asking questions about the diplomatic and military situation in Ukraine.

A government spokesperson said the latest attempts to access government ministers “are standard practice for Russian Information Operations and further evidence of the Putin regime’s efforts to distract from their illegal activities in Ukraine, including human rights abuses.

“It also reflects Putin’s desperation as he seeks to hide the scale of the conflict and Russia’s failings on the battlefield.”

Home secretary Priti Patel said last month that she had received a similar call to Mr Wallace, who was put through to a Microsoft Teams video call with two professional prank callers said to be linked to the Kremlin.

Downing Street later revealed that an unsuccessful attempt to contact culture secretary Nadine Dorries was also made during the same period.

Experts say that Russia has a track record in using these types of tactics to spread disinformation, humiliate politicians and twist narratives.

“So called ‘comedians’ or YouTubers, who are often linked to the Russian state, will try and entrap western politicians to embarrass them or take their words out of context to suit the Kremlin’s needs,” said the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR), which monitors and exposes disinformation activities.

“The Kremlin will ruthlessly exploit the British nationality of the two captured soldiers – to both push false narratives around direct western involvement in the war, and to use coercive methods to make the prisoners repeat absurd talking points about Nazis in Ukraine.”

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

Dr Marc Tuters, an expert in online political subcultures at the University of Amsterdam, said attempts to ensnare politicians fit into the Kremlin’s “hybrid military strategy, where they define the field of battle as being as also including the information space.”

He said hoaxing and “trolling” was being weaponised by Russia with the aim of “probing the vulnerability within a given system” and “destabilising” the official narrative around the invasion of Ukraine.

Recommended

Following Mr Wallace’s prank call, a cross-department government inquiry was launched into the security breach.

The Centre for Information Resilience said it was right for the government “to be preparing” staff against further attempted hoax calls.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in