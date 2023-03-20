Jump to content

Watch live as Dominic Raab and Dutch justice minister speak after Ukraine war crimes conference

Oliver Browning
Monday 20 March 2023 17:35
Comments

Watch live as Dominic Raab and Dutch justice minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius hold a joint address after an international conference on accountability for war crimes in Ukraine.

Last Friday, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Russian president Vladimir Putin’s arrest, accusing him of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from the war-torn nation.

Mr Raab, the deputy prime minister, said that the decision represented a “historic moment” in the conflict as he spoke at the conference earlier on Monday (20 March).

“On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for President Putin and his children’s rights commissioner, over the alleged abduction of hundreds of Ukrainian children taken forcibly from their parents and deported to Russia,” he said.

“It sends a much stronger and far-reaching message right around the world to despots and dictators everywhere - that they will be brought to justice and they will be held to account.”

