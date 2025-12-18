Starmer to appoint career diplomat to replace Mandelson as US ambassador

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has chosen veteran diplomat Christian Turner as Lord Mandelson’s successor as Britain’s ambassador to the US.

The prime minister has chosen one of the most respected officials in the Foreign Office to pick up the vital US ambassador role after the chaos surrounding Mandelson’s sacking.

Lord Mandelson was withdrawn as US ambassador after it emerged he had withheld details of his close relationship with the convicted paedophile and former financier Jeffrey Epstein.

open image in gallery Christian Turner is the new ambassador to the US ( Reuters )

In his place is Mr Turner who was political director at the FCDO for both the Labour government and previous Tory one before being appointed as the UK's representative at the UN in May.

Mr Turner had been the ambassador in Pakistan and had been a key and reliable adviser to a series of foreign secretaries.

Now he moves from New York to Washington DC to pick up the brief of dealing with Donald Trump’s White House administration with continuing problems regarding sealing a tech deal with the US, getting a fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and resolving the ongoing crisis in the Middle East.

After picking a politician for the role in Lord Mandelson, Sir Keir had been under pressure to return to selecting a career diplomat with a wealth of experience.

Another source of tension in UK-US relations is the White House's national security strategy, which claimed that Europe faced "civilisational erasure" and questioned whether the continent's economies and militaries were strong enough for countries to remain reliable allies.

It is possible he may also be asked to intervene behind the scenes over the president suing the BBC for $10bn over a misportrayal of his January 6 speech on Panorama and Newsnight.

Mr Trump also recently renewed his attacks on London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, whom he branded a "disaster" and "disgusting".

Earlier this week, it was reported that the US had halted talks on a technology prosperity deal struck during Mr Trump's state visit to the UK.

Sir Keir will be hoping that the transition will be easier than when he appointed Lord Mandelson to replace the highly respected Dame Karen Pierce.

The Independent revealed that Trump considered rejecting Mandelson credentials in an unprecedented move because of his business links with China.

open image in gallery Starmer and Trump have had a strong relationship ( PA )

Only last minute diplomacy saved the situation allowing Lord Mandelson to take up residence before he was forced out over the Epstein scandal in just seven month. He was temporarily replaced by James Roscoe, the number two at the embassy.

Mr Turner said he was "honoured" to be nominated for the role.

"At a pivotal time for the transatlantic relationship, I look forward to working with President Trump's administration, and leaders in Congress, business and society to strengthen that bond in the years ahead," he added.

In a statement released by the Foreign Office, Starmer said: "The United Kingdom and United States have a very special relationship, and Christian's extensive experience as an outstanding diplomat will support this uniquely close bond and ensure it continues to flourish."