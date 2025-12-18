Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tackling violence against women and girls will be treated like the crackdown on terror and organised crime, safeguarding minister Jess Phillips told the Commons as she unveiled the government’s long awaited VAWG strategy.

Promising to make “women and girls safe at last”, Ms Phillips vowed that “change is coming”.

She said it will take “all of society to step up and end the epidemic of abuse and violence that shames our country”, adding: “The challenge is great, but I have never felt more confident that we can rise to it than I do today”.

The VAWG strategy, published on Thursday, will be backed by £1bn and will see every police force in England and Wales have a specialist rape and sexual offences team by 2029.

Ms Phillips also said that new forensic technology will be used to track down rapists and sex offenders, with police forces using “the same data driven approach to tracking offenders that we apply to terrorists and serious organised criminals”.

Giving a statement to the Commons, Ms Phillips pledged to make the UK “one of the hardest places for children to access harmful content and misogynistic influences online”, saying that so-called “nudification” tools, which allow users to strip clothes from those in photographs, will be banned.

The government will also work with tech companies to make it impossible for children to take, view or share nude images through “nudity detection filters”.

Other measures include new interventions in schools when pupils display “harmful” behaviour, changes to the curriculum and new training for staff.

Under Labour’s latest initiative, all secondary schools in England will teach students about healthy relationships, following concerns about the impact of self-described “misogynistic” influencers who appeal to young men by pushing an agenda characterised by toxic masculinity.

A new helpline will also be set up for teenagers to get help with concerns about their own behaviour in relationships.

Ms Phillips said: “This strategy does something that none before it ever has. Until now responsibility for tackling violence against women and girls has been left to only the crime fighting departments, working so often in isolated ways.

“Providing support that is vital, but often too late to truly change the story. This strategy is different. It deploys the full power of the state across national government and local government.

“It draws on the experiences of victims and the power of the third sector to transform our approach to these crimes in our schools, our police forces, from housing to healthcare, on our streets and behind closed doors, online and offline.”

Speaking on Thursday morning, Ms Phillips compared the plans to anti-extremism programmes, telling Sky News: “If my children were showing extremist behaviours in school, there are schemes that people can be sent on, but that doesn't exist for this.

“So if a young man had been found to have been sharing indecent images, as a mother of sons, what I would want is for the school to have a referral place, a specialist service that they could bring in for a child to stop that progressing.”