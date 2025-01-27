Wingstop to open at least 20 more UK sites this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rapidly-growing chicken chain Wingstop has said it plans to open at least 20 new sites in the UK this year, creating hundreds of jobs.

The ambitious expansion plans come a month after Wingstop’s UK arm was taken over by a US private equity firm, for more than £400 million.

Wingstop UK said that at least 10 new locations will open in the first half of the year.

These will include dine-in restaurants in Swansea, Newcastle, Lakeside shopping centre in Essex, Streatham in south London and Cardigan Fields in Leeds.

The brand will also open a further delivery kitchen in Brighton.

Wingstop currently operates 57 sites across the UK, employing more than 2,500 people, following a rapid expansion programme.

The business opened 18 new locations last year, including its largest site, at Westfield Stratford in east London.

Chris Sherriff, chief executive at Wingstop UK, said: “2024 has been a landmark year for Wingstop UK, marked by record site openings, a new flagship location and industry accolades.

“This year we are poised for even greater growth, with plans to expand into new regions and create hundreds of jobs.

“Thank you to the brilliant work of all our employees, who drive us to keep growing, whilst providing a personalised and authentic experience to wing-lovers up and down the country.

“There is huge momentum and we can’t wait to bring our flavours to more areas across the UK.”

The growth of the brand comes amid a boom for chicken chains in the UK, with Popeyes also rapidly opening new sites and new players such as Dave’s Hot Chicken and Chick-fil-A entering the market.

Last month, US private equity firm Sixth Street struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Wingstop UK’s master franchisee, Lemon Pepper Holdings. It is understood the deal valued the business at more than £400 million.

Sixth Street, which is an investor in the 2,000-strong US-based Wingstop Inc business, said it plans to help the business grow further in the UK.