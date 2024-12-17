Victims of Post Office Capture software promised ‘redress and justice’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Postmasters who fell foul of Post Office accounting software before the Horizon scandal have been promised redress by ministers.

The Government has recognised that Capture, the system which came before Horizon, could have created accounting shortfalls for sub-postmasters who used it.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has pledged to “work quickly to provide redress and justice to those who have suffered greatly after being wrongly accused”.

Capture was rolled out in Post Office branches in 1992, before being replaced by Fujitsu’s Horizon software in 1999.

The Post Office-Horizon scandal saw hundreds of sub-postmasters wrongfully convicted of fraud, theft and false accounting over more than a decade.

Many lost their livelihoods, their life savings, their reputations and even went to jail.

A lengthy public inquiry into the scandal has revealed the Horizon software was faulty and created false shortfalls in their accounts.

As of this month, £500 million has been paid out to 3,300 victims across a series of compensation schemes.

Ministers commissioned an independent report into Capture earlier this year after postmasters came forward claiming they had suffered similar problems to those faced by the Horizon victims.

The Kroll report concluded that the older software could have created shortfalls.

Business Secretary Mr Reynolds said it was “thanks to the testimony of postmasters that this has been brought to light and failings have been discovered”.

He added: “We must now work quickly to provide redress and justice to those who have suffered greatly after being wrongly accused.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who believes they have been affected by Capture to share their story with us so we can put wrongs to right once and for all.”

The Government is working out the scale and scope of financial redress for those who might be victims of Capture’s faults.

But ministers face a series of challenges as they seek to remunerate victims.

Evidence which could help to reveal the extent of shortfalls has been lost or destroyed, sub-postmasters may have died because of how long ago the system was in use, and there were at least 19 versions of Capture being utilised.

It is also uncertain how many criminal prosecutions were based on evidence from the Capture system, meaning it would be difficult to back up any claims for compensation.

However, the Post Office has indicated it has records of convictions and prosecutions from the period, and ministers have asked it to review the records and send them to the Criminal Cases Review Commission – the body responsible for investigating miscarriages of justice in England and Wales – as well as its Scottish counterpart.

Post Office minister Gareth Thomas said his priority is “to deliver justice and redress to postmasters as swiftly as possible”.

He added: “We will do everything we can to correct the mistakes of the past and ensure they are not repeated.

“Postmasters have raised concerns with me that their income has not kept up with inflation over the past decade. The Government therefore welcomes that the Post Office is going to make a one-off payment to postmasters to increase their remuneration.”

A spokesperson for the Post Office said it was “determined that past wrongs are put right”.

Post Office records are being searched for “any evidence relating to the use of Capture software in the 1990s to support the Government’s work to provide fair redress to those impacted”, they added.

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, who represents a number of former sub-postmasters affected by issues with Capture, welcomed the Government’s announcement.

He added: “Disclosure has been a painful exercise with the Post Office, and time is very much not on the side of these badly wronged people.

“For those not subject to criminal proceedings, but who were suspended, had contracts terminated and had lives ruined or were made to pay back alleged shortfalls, we welcome the opportunity to work with the Government over the coming months to ensure we have a full and fair, and speedy compensation process established in the early part of 2025.”