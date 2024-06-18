Post Office involved in ‘possibly a criminal conspiracy’ – forensic accountant

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

An independent forensic accountant drafted in to investigate the Horizon system has told an inquiry ex-Post Office boss Paula Vennells “frequently and consistently” tried to steer him away from probing miscarriages of justice.

Ian Henderson, one of the two forensic accounts from Second Sight paid by the Post Office (POL) to review cases involving Horizon in 2012, said he felt he was “dealing with a cover-up… and possibly a criminal conspiracy”.

Mr Henderson told the Horizon IT inquiry he had signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with POL, and had faced “various threats” of legal action from the company, which appeared to include “defamation, breach of confidence or breach of contract”.

He said despite Ms Vennells telling him POL was the “nation’s most trusted brand”, he believed the company felt it was “above the law”.

An interim report produced by Mr Henderson in July 2013, alongside Second Sight colleague Ron Warmington, identified two bugs in the system that caused problems for 76 branches.

The forensic accountants were sacked in 2015, and Mr Henderson said he believed they were dismissed because they were “getting too close to the truth”.

He told the inquiry he felt POL was “constantly sabotaging our efforts to seek the truth irrespective of the consequences”.

In his witness statement to the inquiry, Mr Henderson said: “By February 2015, I no longer had confidence that POL was taking our concerns seriously or dealing with them in an appropriate manner.

“I felt we were dealing with a cover-up by POL and possibly a criminal conspiracy.

“I was concerned about the various threats that had been made to me by POL concerning alleged breaches of my NDA and my duties of confidentiality.

“Accordingly, I had to find a way of communicating my concerns, but which limited the risk of a legal action against me, or Second Sight, by POL.

“The most likely threats appeared to be an action for defamation, breach of confidence or breach of contract.”

Mr Henderson was heavily critical of POL in his witness statement, claiming their priority was “protecting the brand” and “not supporting sub-postmasters”.

He continued: “My work for POL and the (mediation) Scheme was probably the most challenging in the 40 years of my career as a chartered accountant.

“One of the reasons it was challenging was that POL would say one thing in public, and then do something different in private.

“An example of this was Paula Vennells’ statement to the Parliamentary Select Committee in February 2015, that our work had found ‘no evidence of miscarriages of justice’ and ‘it was important that we surface any miscarriages of justice’.

“Paula Vennells frequently and consistently attempted to steer Second Sight away from investigating potential miscarriages of justice.”

He continued: “When I first met Paula Vennells, she told me that POL was the nation’s most trusted brand with a history of over 400 years.

“As our work continued, I increasingly formed the view that because of this history, POL somehow felt it was above the law.

“I formed the view that POL was constantly sabotaging our efforts to seek the truth irrespective of the consequences.

“Requests for documents were either ignored or responses were excessively delayed.

“Unjustified claims of legal professional privilege were used to justify withholding documents from us.”

Concluding his witness statement, Mr Henderson repeated his view that the conduct of POL was “probably criminal”.

He said: “We tried to go where the evidence took us, but increasingly we were finding evidence of questionable conduct by POL, some of which, in my opinion, was probably criminal.

“In the course of our work, I increasingly felt that our overriding duty was, in a phrase attributed to Alan Bates, to help ‘the skint little people’ who didn’t have a voice and had been so badly treated by POL.”

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by POL and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon IT system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Hundreds of subpostmasters are still awaiting compensation despite the Government announcing that those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.