Government has ordered Post Office to investigate second IT scandal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bugs, errors and defects existed in the Horizon IT system for nearly two decades, Fujitsu’s European boss has admitted today.

His appearance comes as the Post Office has been told by the Government to look into a second IT system, after the i revealed that a subpostmaster claims he was convicted of theft linked to a second IT system.

The Fujitsu’s European boss told MPs on Tuesday that the technology company has a “moral obligation” to contribute to the compensation for subpostmasters.

“I think there is a moral obligation for the company to contribute and I think the right place to determine that is when our responsibility is very clear,” he said.

The government have now been asked to look into the case of Steve Marston, a 67-year-old former subpostmaster in Heap Bridge, Greater Manchester, who claims an earlier IT system – Capture – led to him being convicted of theft and false accounting offences in 1998.

On Tuesday, Mr Patterson apologised to subpostmasters who had been wrongly convicted of theft and false accounting as as a result of bugs and errors within the Horizon software.

Today, he will answer questions in phase four of the public inquiry, which is looking at the action taken against subpostmasters - including civil and criminal proceedings and failures in investigations.

Mr Bates vs The Post Office, starring Toby Jones, propelled the Horizon IT scandal into the public eye (PA Archive)

But just yesterday the Department for Business and Trade has asked the Post Office to establish “if there are issues with any other systems currently or previously used by Post Office”, following reports in the i newspaper that three former sub-postmasters have said the system was prone to errors and caused shortfalls when they went to balance their books at the end of the week.

A Post Office spokesman told the i: “We take very seriously the concerns that are being raised about cases from before the Horizon system was first rolled out in 1999, and we will of course assist in looking into such cases brought to our attention.”

Mr Marston told the i he did not steal “a penny” but pleaded guilty to avoid being sent to prison.

“They said pleading guilty was the only way to avoid going to jail,” he said. “I just thought it must be something I’m doing wrong; computers were in their infancy, you didn’t think they could be wrong.”

“They said ‘Capture doesn’t make mistakes’,” he added.