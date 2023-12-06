David Cameron tells Republicans they must back Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lord David Cameron has urged US Republicans to back Ukraine as they hold out on authorising tens of billions of dollars in military support in the fight against Vladimir Putin.

The Foreign Secretary urged allies not to tell Kyiv they should negotiate with the Russian President during a visit to Washington DC for talks on Wednesday.

Efforts are intensifying to shore up support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the spectre of a possible return of Donald Trump to the White House raises concern.

US President Joe Biden is battling to get his fresh military and economic aid package for Ukraine through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

During his two-day visit, Lord Cameron described the US an “extraordinary partner for us”, but he said he must respect there are divisions in its Congress.

“There’s definitely a majority in here to back Ukraine but it’s made more complicated by the politics,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

He was asked what he would say to Republicans urging Kyiv to negotiate with Mr Putin in a deal that would see Russia gaining land.

He answered: “What I say to them is, ‘Look, of course one day we have to help bring this to an end, but right now the task is to support Ukraine, to help them in this fight, to help them through the winter.

“It shouldn’t be for us to say to the Ukrainians now is the time to make this proposal, or that proposal, right now what we’ve got to do is back them.”

The Foreign Secretary is expected to meet US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Republican and Democratic congressional leaders as part of the trip.

The crisis in the Middle East will also top discussions, as Israel widens its offensive into southern Gaza amid growing fears about the fate of civilians.